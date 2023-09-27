NIOS class 10, 12 admit card 2023 out on sdmis.nios.ac.in, direct link here

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV NIOS class 10, 12 admit card 2023 download link available at sdmis.nios.ac.in

NIOS class 10, 12 admit card 2023: The National Institute of Open Schooling (NIOS) has released the class 10, 12 admit card for theory exams 2023 on its website, sdmis.nios.ac.in. In order to download NIOS class 10, 12 admit card 2023, the candidates are required to enter their registration number, date of birth on the login page available on NIOS's website.

According to the schedule, NIOS class 10, 12 exam 2023 is scheduled to be conducted from October 3 to November 6. The results of the same are expected to be announced seven weeks after the last exam, according to a statement from NIOS.

NIOS class 10, 12 admit card 2023: How to download?

Visit the official website of NIOS, sdmis.nios.ac.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'NIOS class 10, 12 admit card 2023 for theory'

It will take you to the login page where you need to enter your registration number and other details

NIOS class 10, 12 admit card 2023 will appear on ths screen

Download NIOS class 10, 12 admit card 2023 and save it for future reference

The NIOS hall ticket 2023 can be downloaded only if students have paid their exam fee for October or November public exam. In case, any student do not receive their hall ticket, or their photograph is not showing at the hall ticket, they will have to contact their regional centre immediately. Candidates can directly download NIOS class 10, 12 admit card 2023 by clicking on the above link.