NCERT omits chapters on Mughals, Delhi Sultanate from class 7 textbooks, adds 'sacred geography', Mahakumbh NCERT has removed chapters on the Mughals and the Delhi Sultanate from Class 7 textbooks and added sacred geography and Mahakumbh. Scroll down to read more about it.

New Delhi:

In a major update, the National Council of Educational Research and Training (NCERT) has revised the Class 7 textbooks for English and Social Sciences. This decision aims to emphasise Indian culture, heritage, and current national issues. According to the latest updates, the council has removed all sections about the Mughals and the Delhi Sultanate from Class 7 textbooks, adding new chapters on Indian dynasties, 'sacred geography,' references to Maha Kumbh, and government initiatives like Make in India and Beti Bachao, Beti Padhao. These new textbooks align with the National Education Policy (NEP) and the National Curriculum Framework for School Education (NCFSE) 2023.

As per information shared by NCERT officials, this is only the first part of the book, and the second part is expected in the coming months. However, they did not comment on whether the removed sections will be included in the second part of the book.

Earlier, the council had trimmed sections on the Mughals and Delhi Sultanate — including detailed accounts of dynasties like Tughlaqs, Khaljis, Mamluks, and Lodis, along with a two-page table on Mughal emperors' achievements as part of its syllabus rationalisation during the COVID-19 pandemic in 2022–23. The new textbook has now eliminated all references to them.

What new chapters have been added?

The textbook features entirely new chapters that exclude references to the Mughals and the Delhi Sultanate. The Social Science textbook "Exploring Society: India and Beyond" now includes sections on ancient Indian dynasties such as the Magadha, Mauryas, Shungas, and Sātavāhanas, emphasising "Indian ethos."

Another addition is a chapter titled "How the Land Becomes Sacred," which examines sacred sites and pilgrimages in India and abroad across various religions, including Islam, Christianity, Judaism, Zoroastrianism, Hinduism, Buddhism, and Sikhism.

This chapter introduces terms like "sacred geography" and elaborates on networks of significant locations like the 12 jyotirlingas, the char dham yatra, and the "Shakti pithas." It also highlights revered sites such as river confluences, mountains, and forests. The text features a quote from Jawaharlal Nehru, who depicted India as a land of pilgrimages — from the icy heights of Badrinath and Amarnath to the southern tip at Kanyakumari.

According to the textbook, the varna-jati system initially fostered societal stability, but it later became inflexible, especially during British rule, which led to social inequalities.

The book also discusses the Maha Kumbh Mela held in Prayagraj earlier this year, reporting an attendance of around 660 million people, but it omits details about the stampede that resulted in 30 pilgrim deaths and numerous injuries.

Government initiatives introduced

The new textbooks references to government's initiatives such as Make in India, Beti Bachao Beti Padhao, and the Atal Tunnel. Additionally, a chapter on the Constitution of India points out that there was a time when citizens could not display the national flag at home.

"This changed in 2004 when a citizen asserted his right to show pride in his country and challenged the rule in court. The Supreme Court concurred, stating that displaying the flag is part of the Fundamental Right to Freedom of Expression. We can now proudly fly the tricolour, ensuring it is never dishonoured," the chapter states.

In the English textbook "Poorvi," of the 15 stories, poems, and narratives, nine are by Indian authors or feature Indian themes and characters, including works by Rabindranath Tagore, APJ Abdul Kalam, and Ruskin Bond.

In comparison, the previous textbook "Honeycomb" included 17 stories, poems, and writings, with four contributed by Indian authors.

The overhaul of NCERT textbooks has drawn criticism from opposition parties, who refer to it as "saffronisation."

During an interview with PTI last year, NCERT Director Dinesh Prasad Saklani stated, "Teaching about riots can make young children negative citizens."

