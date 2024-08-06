MP Board Exam 2025: MPBSE announces class 10th, and 12th time table; check complete schedule

MP Board Exam 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the exam schedule for classes 10th, and 12th for academic year 2024-25. All those who are going to appear in the MP Board 2025 exams can check the exam schedule on the official website, mpbse.nic.in.
As per the official notification, MP Board Class 10th, and 12th exams 2024 will start from February 25. The board has announced the exam dates through its social media handle on X, formerly known as twitter.
The post reads, 'Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's 10th and 12th exams will begin from February 25 next year. The exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm.'
When will MP Board Class 10th, and 12th admit cards be out?
The board has informed that the MP Board Class 10th, and 12th admit cards will be released in due course. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of MPBSE for latest updates.
MP Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Schedule
- Hindi- February 27
- Urdu - February 28
- National Skill Qualification Frame Word (AI): March 1
- English: March 3
- Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi - March 5
- Sanskrit - March 6
- Mathematics - March 10
- Social Science - March 13
- Science - March 19
MP Board Class 12 Exam 2025 Schedule
- Hindi (Including Vocational Students) - February 25
- English (Including Vocational Students) - February 28
- Urdu, Marathi - March 1
- Physics, Economics, Animal Husbandary Milk Trade Poultry Farming and Fishery, Element of Science, History of Indian Art -March 4
- Biotechnology, Indian Music (Gayan Vadan, Table Pakhavaj)- March 5
- Drawing and Designing - March 6
- Geography, Crop production and Horticulture, Still life and design, Anatomy Physiology and health - March 7
- Biology - March 8
- Psychology - March 10
- Informatics Practices - March 11
- Sanskrit - March 12
- History, Chemistry, Business Studies, Elements of Science, and Mathematics useful for agriculture, Drawing and painting, home management, nutrition and textile - March 17
- NSQF - all subjects, physical education - March 19
- Sociology - March 20
- Agriculture (Humanities Group), Home Science (Art Group), Book-Keeping and Accountancy - March 22
- Political Science - March 24
- Mathematics - March 25