MP Board Exam 2025: MPBSE announces class 10th, and 12th time table; check complete schedule

MP Board Exam 2025: The Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education (MPBSE) has announced the exam schedule for classes 10th, and 12th for academic year 2024-25. All those who are going to appear in the MP Board 2025 exams can check the exam schedule on the official website, mpbse.nic.in.

As per the official notification, MP Board Class 10th, and 12th exams 2024 will start from February 25. The board has announced the exam dates through its social media handle on X, formerly known as twitter.

The post reads, 'Madhya Pradesh Board of Secondary Education's 10th and 12th exams will begin from February 25 next year. The exams will be conducted from 9 am to 12 pm.'

When will MP Board Class 10th, and 12th admit cards be out?

The board has informed that the MP Board Class 10th, and 12th admit cards will be released in due course. The candidates are advised to keep checking on the official website of MPBSE for latest updates.

MP Board Class 10 Exam 2025 Schedule

Hindi- February 27

Urdu - February 28

National Skill Qualification Frame Word (AI): March 1

English: March 3

Marathi, Gujarati, Punjabi, Sindhi - March 5

Sanskrit - March 6

Mathematics - March 10

Social Science - March 13

Science - March 19

MP Board Class 12 Exam 2025 Schedule