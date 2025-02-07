Friday, February 07, 2025
     
  5. Mahakumbh: Schools closed, physical classes suspended in Prayagraj till Feb 12 due to influx of devotees

Edited By: Manmath Nayak @manmathnayak2 Prayagraj Published : Feb 07, 2025 11:55 IST, Updated : Feb 07, 2025 11:55 IST
Physical classes suspended in Prayagraj till Feb 12.
Image Source : FILE Physical classes suspended in Prayagraj till Feb 12.

Schools are closed and classes have been suspended in Prayagraj till February 12 due to influx of devotees for Mahakumbh ahead of Maghi Purnima. Officials have asked schools to shift to online learning.

According to an order issued by the District Magistrate of Prayagraj to the District Inspector of Schools, the decision was taken considering the inconvenience students might face in commuting during this period.

According to the directive, online classes will continue for all students, and teachers must report to schools as per schedule to conduct ongoing practical and home examinations.

Notably, over 77.20 lakh devotees took a holy dip at the Sangam by 8 PM on Thursday. Since January 13, approximately 40 crore devotees have participated in the Maha Kumbh.

Maghi Purnima -- which is considered a special bathing date-- will be celebrated on February 12. Earlier, the Varanasi district administration had ordered the closure of schools in urban areas amid a rise in the number of pilgrims thronging the city.

The administration asked schools to hold online classes for students up to class 8 till Saturday, an official said. Varanasi is witnessing a surge in the number of pilgrims amid the ongoing Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, around 120 km away.

(With inputs from PTI)

 

