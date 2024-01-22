Karnataka PUC 11th Exam 2024: KSEAB revises 1st PUC board exams 2024 dates on kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Follow us on Image Source : FILE KSEAB revises 1st PUC board exams 2024 dates

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has revised the 1st PUC board exams 2024 dates. Candidates who are preparing for the 1st PUC board exams 2024 can download the schedule from the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

As per the calendar, 1st PUC board exams 2024 will start on February 12 and conclude on February 27. The board has scheduled class 11 exams from 10.15 am to 1.30 pm. Some papers will be conducted from 10.15 am to 12.30 pm. The easy steps to download the calendar are given below.

How to download Karnataka 1st PUC timetable 2024?

Visit the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in

Click on the ‘February 2024 1st PUC timetable 2024’ link available in the latest news section

Karnataka PUC Exam 2024 timetable PDF will appear on the screen

Check exam dates and save the timetable PDF for future reference

Earlier, the board had revised the exam dates for Karnataka 2nd PUC exams 2024. According to the revised schedule, Karnataka 2nd PUC exams will begin on March 1 and conclude on March 22. The schedule is available on the official website. Initially, the exams were scheduled to be conducted from March 2 to March 22.

Karnataka 1st PUC board exams 2024 dates

February 12 - Kannada, Arabic

February 13 - Sociology, Electronics and Computer Science

February 14 - Logic, Business Studies, Mathematics and Education

February 15 - Political Science and Statistics

February 17 - Geography and Biology

February 19 - English February 20 Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology and Home Science

February 21 - Hindustani Music, Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths

February 22 - Economics

February 23- Hindi

February 24- History and Physics

February 26 - Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, and French

