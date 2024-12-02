Karnataka board exam 2025 dates out for 2nd PUC, and SSLC exams, check complete time table

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Karnataka board exam 2025 dates out for 10th, 12th

Karnataka 2nd PUC board exam 2025: The Karnataka School Examinations and Evaluation Board (KSEAB) has released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10), and the Pre University Course (PUC or Class 12) examinations schedules for academic year 2024-25. Students who are going to appear in the next year's board exam can download the exam schedule from the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka Board exam 2025 datesheet includes detailed information regarding the subjects, exam dates, paper codes, timings, and maximum marks for each paper. According to the exam schedule, Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2025 will be conducted from March 1 to March 19, 2025 while SSLC examination-1 will be administered from March 20, 2025, to April 2, 2025. Students can check the complete schedule of both classes below.

2nd PUC Board exam 2025 timetable

Date Subject March 1 Kannada, Arabic March 3 Mathematics, Education, Logic, Business Studies March 4 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French March 5 Political Science, Statistics March 7 History, Physics March 8 Hindi March 10 Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science March 12 Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths March 13 Economics March 15 English March 17 Geography, Biology March 18 Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science March 19 Hindustani Music, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness

Karnataka SSLC Board exam 2025 timetable

Date Subject March 20 First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit March 22 Social Science March 24 Second Language: English, Kannada March 27 Core Subject: Mathematics, Sociology March 29 Third Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu March 29 NSOF Subjects: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Beauty & Wellness, Electronics & Hardware April 1 JTS Subjects: Elements of Electrical Engineering-IV, Programming in ANSI 'C', Economics April 2, 2025 Core Subjects: Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music

Board invites objections against time table

The Board has opened a channel for students, parents, and educational institutions to express their objections about the timetable. Concerns can be emailed to chairpersonkseeb@gmail.com or mailed to the Chairman, Karnataka School Examination and Value Assessment Board, 6th Road, Malleshwar, Bangalore-560003, by December 16, 2024. Additionally, the Board has emphasized that objections submitted after this deadline will not be entertained, urging students and stakeholders to thoroughly review the timetable and provide feedback quickly.