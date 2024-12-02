Monday, December 02, 2024
     
Karnataka board exam 2025 dates out for 2nd PUC, and SSLC exams, check complete time table

Karnataka board exam 2025 dates have been released for classes 10th, and 12th. Students who are going to appear in the exam can download the time table from the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Dec 02, 2024 19:15 IST, Updated : Dec 02, 2024 19:28 IST
Karnataka board exam 2025 dates out for 10th, 12th
Karnataka board exam 2025 dates out for 10th, 12th

Karnataka 2nd PUC board exam 2025: The Karnataka School Examinations and Evaluation Board (KSEAB) has released the Secondary School Leaving Certificate (SSLC or Class 10), and the Pre University Course (PUC or Class 12) examinations schedules for academic year 2024-25. Students who are going to appear in the next year's board exam can download the exam schedule from the official website, kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Karnataka Board exam 2025 datesheet includes detailed information regarding the subjects, exam dates, paper codes, timings, and maximum marks for each paper. According to the exam schedule, Karnataka 2nd PUC exam 2025 will be conducted from March 1 to March 19, 2025 while SSLC examination-1 will be administered from March 20, 2025, to April 2, 2025. Students can check the complete schedule of both classes below.

2nd PUC Board exam 2025 timetable

Date Subject
March 1 Kannada, Arabic
March 3 Mathematics, Education, Logic, Business Studies
March 4 Tamil, Telugu, Malayalam, Marathi, Urdu, Sanskrit, French
March 5 Political Science, Statistics
March 7  History, Physics
March 8 Hindi
March 10 Optional Kannada, Accountancy, Geology, Home Science
March 12 Psychology, Chemistry, Basic Maths 
March 13 Economics
March 15 English
March 17 Geography, Biology
March 18 Sociology, Electronics, Computer Science
March 19 Hindustani Music, Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Healthcare, Beauty and Wellness

Karnataka SSLC Board exam 2025 timetable

Date Subject
March 20 First Language: Kannada, Telugu, Hindi, Marathi, Tamil, Urdu, English, Sanskrit
March 22 Social Science
March 24 Second Language: English, Kannada
March 27 Core Subject: Mathematics, Sociology
March 29  Third Language: Hindi, Kannada, English, Arabic, Urdu, Sanskrit, Konkani, Tulu
March 29 NSOF Subjects: Information Technology, Retail, Automobile, Beauty & Wellness, Electronics & Hardware
April 1 JTS Subjects: Elements of Electrical Engineering-IV, Programming in ANSI 'C', Economics
April 2, 2025 Core Subjects: Science, Political Science, Hindustani Music, Carnatic Music

Board invites objections against time table

The Board has opened a channel for students, parents, and educational institutions to express their objections about the timetable. Concerns can be emailed to chairpersonkseeb@gmail.com or mailed to the Chairman, Karnataka School Examination and Value Assessment Board, 6th Road, Malleshwar, Bangalore-560003, by December 16, 2024. Additionally, the Board has emphasized that objections submitted after this deadline will not be entertained, urging students and stakeholders to thoroughly review the timetable and provide feedback quickly.

