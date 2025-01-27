Jharkhand Board 2025: JAC postpones Class 8 and 9 exams, new dates soon

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Jharkhand JAC postpones class 8, and 9 board exam 2025

Jharkhand Board 2025: The Jharkhand Academic Council (JAC) has postponed the class 8 and 9 board exams 2025 due to unavoidable circumstances. However, the board has released the new dates for the exam. Once out, students, and parents will be able to check on the official website of JAC, jacexamportal.in.

According to the previous exam dates, the class 8 board exam 2025 was supposed to be conducted on January 28 and JAC class 9 exam 2025 on January 29 and 30. The board will soon release the new dates for JAC classes 8 and 9 in due course. Students and parents have been advised to keep checking on the official website for the latest updates.

What was said in the official notice?

The official notice reads, ''It is hereby notified to the regular/independent students of class 8 and 9, their guardians, the principals of the concerned schools, and the relevant officials that the class 9 exam scheduled for January 28, and class 9 exam scheduled from January 29 to 30 are postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. The revised dates for the conduct of these exams will be announced later''.

The council has also directed the exam officials to ensure that all exam-related materials are stored safely.

Exam Pattern

The Jharkhand board class 8 and 9 exams will comprise multiple choice questions, carrying 50 marks. Schools will conduct an internal assessment of 100 marks. Class 8 JAC 2025 exams will be conducted in OMR-based mode. For more details, visit the official website of JAC.