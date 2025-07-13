HP Board Supplementary 2025: HPBOSE releases date sheet for class 10th, 12th exams, check schedule

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the schedule for the supplementary exams for classes 10 and 12. Students who are dissatisfied with their HPBOSE annual exam results and have applied for supplementary, compartment, or improvement examinations can find the exam schedule on the official HPBOSE website.
According to the official notice, the exams will take place in a single morning session, starting at 8:45 AM and ending at noon. The class 10 exams are scheduled from July 22 to July 29, 2025, while the class 12 exams will conclude on July 28, 2025. Applications for these exams were available from June 10, with the last date to submit applications without a late fee being June 26. The standard fee for the applications is Rs 700.
HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam Schedule
Dates: July 22–29, 2025
Timing: 8:45 am to 12:00 pm
|Dates
|Subject
|July 22
|Sanskrit, Punjabi, Urdu
|July 23
|Hindi
|July 25
|Social Science
|July 26
|English
|July 28
|Political Science, Sociology
HPBOSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule
Dates: July 22–28, 2025
Timing: 8:45 am to 12:00 pm
|Dates
|Subject
|July 22
|English
|July 23
|Accountancy, Chemistry, History
|July 25
|Biology, Business Studies, Mathematics
Passing Marks
To pass the exam, the students are required to secure at least 30 per cent marks in the exam. Detailed subject-wise criteria will be included in the result notification.
How to download the HPBOSE supplementary exam 2025 admit cards?
The candidates can download the HPBOSE supplementary exam 2025 admit cards by following the easy steps below.
- Visit the official HPBOSE website at hpbose.org.
- Navigate to the 'Exams' section.
- Click on 'Datesheet.'
- Select and download the relevant Class 10 or Class 12 PDF datesheet.
- Admit cards will be available after registration is confirmed.
- Students can download their admit cards by entering their name and date of birth in the "Student Corner" section.