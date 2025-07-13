HP Board Supplementary 2025: HPBOSE releases date sheet for class 10th, 12th exams, check schedule HP Board Supplementary 2025 exam schedule has been released by the Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE). Students who applied for the supplementary, compartment, and improvement examinations can check the exam schedule at the official website of HPBOSE.

The Himachal Pradesh Board of School Education (HPBOSE) has announced the schedule for the supplementary exams for classes 10 and 12. Students who are dissatisfied with their HPBOSE annual exam results and have applied for supplementary, compartment, or improvement examinations can find the exam schedule on the official HPBOSE website.

According to the official notice, the exams will take place in a single morning session, starting at 8:45 AM and ending at noon. The class 10 exams are scheduled from July 22 to July 29, 2025, while the class 12 exams will conclude on July 28, 2025. Applications for these exams were available from June 10, with the last date to submit applications without a late fee being June 26. The standard fee for the applications is Rs 700.

HPBOSE Class 10 Supplementary Exam Schedule

Dates: July 22–29, 2025

Timing: 8:45 am to 12:00 pm

Dates Subject July 22 Sanskrit, Punjabi, Urdu July 23 Hindi July 25 Social Science July 26 English July 28 Political Science, Sociology

HPBOSE Class 12 Supplementary Exam Schedule

Dates: July 22–28, 2025

Timing: 8:45 am to 12:00 pm

Dates Subject July 22 English July 23 Accountancy, Chemistry, History July 25 Biology, Business Studies, Mathematics

Passing Marks

To pass the exam, the students are required to secure at least 30 per cent marks in the exam. Detailed subject-wise criteria will be included in the result notification.

How to download the HPBOSE supplementary exam 2025 admit cards?

The candidates can download the HPBOSE supplementary exam 2025 admit cards by following the easy steps below.