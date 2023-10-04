Haryana Open School 2023 exam date sheet released at bseh.org.in, check schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE Haryana Open School 2023 exam date sheet OUT

Haryana Open School 2023 exam date sheet: The Board of School Education, Haryana has released the exam dates for Class 10, 12 open exam 2023. The exam dates have been uploaded on the official website. Candidates who are going to appear in the Haryana 10th, and 12th open exam 2023 can download the schedule at the official website of BSEH, bseh.org.in.

According to the official schedule, class 10 th secondary open exams are scheduled to be held on October 20 starting with the mathematics exam, and will end on October 31 with the language paper and a few other subjects. These exams will be conducted in a single shift to be held from 2 PM to 5 PM.

On the other hand, the senior secondary open exams will be conducted on October 20, with the Geography exam and will conclude on November 8. These exams will also be conducted in a single shift. Students appearing in the CTP, Re-appear, Compartment, Additional, and Improvement for the secondary and senior secondary open exam can check the detailed schedule at the official website.

Along with the date sheet, the board has released important instructions for the students.

According to the notice, differently able candidates will get an extra time of 20 minutes per hour answering each paper. Candidates appearing in the BSEH HOS October exam are required to bring their call letters along with a scanned photograph. Candidates who fail to bring their Haryana open exam admit card will not be allowed to enter the exam hall. Candidates have been advised to follow all instructions strictly given in the admit card.