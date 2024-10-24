Thursday, October 24, 2024
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. Haryana board revises class 12 improvement exam date of three papers in view of Diwali, check new schedule

Haryana board revises class 12 improvement exam date of three papers in view of Diwali, check new schedule

Haryana Board Improvement Exam 2024 dates of three papers have been revised. Students appearing in the October 2024 session exams can download the new exam schedule from the official website.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Updated on: October 24, 2024 15:10 IST
Haryana board revises improvement exam date of three papers in view of Diwali
Image Source : PIXABAY Haryana board revises improvement exam date of three papers in view of Diwali

Haryana Board 2024 exam: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has revised the Class 12 improvement exams 2024 schedule in view of the Diwali festival. According to the official announcement, Haryana board Class 12 improvement exam 2024, which was scheduled for October 31, will now take place on November 11. Students preparing for the exam can check the schedule on the official website of Haryana board. 

The official notice reads, ''In the context of the above subject, it is informed that 31.10.2024 has been declared Diwali holiday by the Haryana Government. In view of which, in the date sheet issued for October 2024, the senior secondary (educational/open school) examination scheduled to be held on 31.10.2024 will be held on 11.11.2024. The examinations of other subjects will continue as per the date sheet released earlier.''

The board is conducting October 2024 session exams for Credit Transfer Policy, Open Credit Transfer Policy, re-appear, additional, and improvement for academic and open school from October 16 to November 9. According to the revised schedule, the exam for Sanskrit, Urdu, and Bio-Technology will be conducted on November 11. Earlier, these exams were scheduled for October 31. The dates of exams will remain unchanged. Students can check the complete Haryana Class 12 board exam October 2024 time table in the table mentioned below.

Date Time Subject-Name
October 16 02 PM to 5 pm English Core, English Elective
October 18 2 pm to 5 pm Physics, Economics
October 19 2 pm to 4:30 pm Computer Science
October 21 2 pm to 5 pm Hindi Core, Hindi Elective, English Special for foreign students  in lieu of Hindi Core
October 22 2 pm to 4:30 pm Home Science
October 23 2 pm to 5 pm Geography
October 24 2 pm to 5 pm Physical Education
October 25 2 pm to 5 pm Mathematics
October 26 2 pm to 5 pm Political Science
October 28 2 pm to 4 pm Chemistry, Accountancy, Public Administration
October 29 2 pm to 5 pm History, Biology
October 30 2 pm to 4:30 pm Music Hindustani Vocal, Music Hindustani Instruction Melodie, Music Hindustani Percussion (Tabla)
  2 pm to 5 pm Business Studies
November 4 2 pm to 4:30 pm Agriculture, Philosophy
November 5 2 pm to 5 pm  Punjabi, Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul), Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth)
November 6 2 pm to 5 pm Sociology, Entrepreneurship
November 7 2 pm to 4:30 pm Fine Arts
November 8 2 pm to 4:30 pm Military Science, Dance
  2 pm to 5 pm Psychology, Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1 (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul), Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1 (Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth)
November 9 2 pm to 4:30 pm Retail, (NSQF), Automotive (NSQF), IT-ITES (NSQF), Healthcare (NSQF), Physical Education (NSQF), Beauty & Wellness (NSQF), Tourism and Hospitality (NSQF), Agriculture (NSQF), Media & Entertainment (NSQF), Banking, Financial Services & Insurance (NSQF), Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing (NSQF), Office Secretaryship and Stenography in Hindi, Office Secretaryship and Stenography in English
  2 pm to 5 pm Sanskrit Vyakran Part-2 (Aarsh Padhdti Gurukul), Sanskrit Vyakran Part-2 (Paramparagat Sanskrit Vidyapeeth) 
November 11 2 pm to 5 pm Sanskrit, Urdu
  2 pm to 4:30 pm Biotechnology

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement

Related High-schools News

Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement