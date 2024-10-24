Haryana board revises class 12 improvement exam date of three papers in view of Diwali, check new schedule

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Haryana board revises improvement exam date of three papers in view of Diwali

Haryana Board 2024 exam: The Board of Secondary Education, Haryana has revised the Class 12 improvement exams 2024 schedule in view of the Diwali festival. According to the official announcement, Haryana board Class 12 improvement exam 2024, which was scheduled for October 31, will now take place on November 11. Students preparing for the exam can check the schedule on the official website of Haryana board.

The official notice reads, ''In the context of the above subject, it is informed that 31.10.2024 has been declared Diwali holiday by the Haryana Government. In view of which, in the date sheet issued for October 2024, the senior secondary (educational/open school) examination scheduled to be held on 31.10.2024 will be held on 11.11.2024. The examinations of other subjects will continue as per the date sheet released earlier.''

The board is conducting October 2024 session exams for Credit Transfer Policy, Open Credit Transfer Policy, re-appear, additional, and improvement for academic and open school from October 16 to November 9. According to the revised schedule, the exam for Sanskrit, Urdu, and Bio-Technology will be conducted on November 11. Earlier, these exams were scheduled for October 31. The dates of exams will remain unchanged. Students can check the complete Haryana Class 12 board exam October 2024 time table in the table mentioned below.