Tuesday, January 21, 2025
     
Advertisement
  1. You Are At:
  2. News
  3. Education
  4. High Schools
  5. Haryana Board 2025 date sheet: BSEH revises 10th, 12th exam schedule - check new dates

Haryana Board 2025 date sheet: BSEH revises 10th, 12th exam schedule - check new dates

Haryana Board 2025 class 10th, and 12th date sheet has been revised. Students who will appear in the Haryana BSEH Class 10th and 12th exams can check the exam schedule on the official website, bseh.in. Check details here.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 21, 2025 13:58 IST, Updated : Jan 21, 2025 14:10 IST
Haryana Board 2025 date sheet revised
Image Source : PIXABAY Haryana Board 2025 date sheet revised

Haryana Board 2025 date sheet: The board of Secondary Education, Haryana has revised the exam schedule for classes 10th, and 12th for the academic session 2024-25. According to the revised timeline, the Haryana Board 10th exams 2025 will be conducted from February 28 and conclude on March 19. 

The board has revised the exam dates of a few papers for classes 10th and 12th. According to the revised schedule, the exam dates for class 10th's mathematics, Hindi, social science and a few other subjects have been revised. On the other side, BSEH class 12th exams dates for political science, chemistry, accountancy, public administration, sociology, entrepreneurship, and mathematics have been revised. Students who will appear in the Haryana Board 2025 exam can check the complete schedule below.

Haryana HBSE 10th revised date sheet 2025

Date Subject Name
February 28, 2025 Mathematics (Standard/Basic)
March 3, 2025 English
March 5, 2025 Sanskrit,Urdu, Drawing, Agriculture,Computer Science, Physical & Health Education, Home Science, Music Hindustani (MHV/MHI/MHP), Animal Husbandry, Dance, Sanskrit Sahitya (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), Sanskrit Sahitya (PARAMPARAGAT SANSKRIT

VIDYAPEETH)
March 7, 2025 Hindi
March 11, 2025 Science
March 13, 2025 Punjabi, IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only), Sanskrit Vyakran (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), Sanskrit Vyakran (PARAMPARAGAT
SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH)
March 17, 2025 Social Science
March 19, 2025 Retail (NSQF), Private Security (NSQF), Automotive (NSQF), IT-ITES (NSQF), Beauty & Wellness (NSQF), Physical Education (NSQF), Agriculture (NSQF), Tourism and Hospitality (NSQF), Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing (NSQF), Banking, Financial Services &
Insurance (NSQF), Healthcare (NSQF), Power (NSQF), Plumbing (NSQF), Construction (NSQF), Media & Entertainment (NSQF)

Haryana HBSE 12th revised date sheet 2025

Dates Subject Name
February 27, 2025 English (Elective) / English (Core)
March 1, 2025 Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in place of Hindi Core) 
March 4, 2025 Physics / Economics
March 6, 2025  Fine Arts
March 10, 2025 History / Biology
March 12, 2025 Political Science
March 15, 2025 Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration
March 18, 2025  Sociology / Entrepreneurship 
March 20, 2025 Mathematics
March 21, 2025 Home Science
March 22, 2025 Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology/ Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1
March 24, 2025 Geography 
March 25, 2025 Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies
March 26, 2025  Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology
March 27, 2025 Computer Science / IT&ITES
March 28, 2025 Agriculture/ Philosophy
March 29, 2025  Punjabi/ Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (All)
April 1, 2025 Physical Education
April 2, 2025 Retail / Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English/ Sanskrit Vyakran part 2 (NSQF)

 

Advertisement

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and High Schools Section

Follow IndiaTV on WhatsApp
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement

Latest News

Advertisement