Haryana Board 2025 date sheet: BSEH revises 10th, 12th exam schedule - check new dates

Haryana Board 2025 date sheet: The board of Secondary Education, Haryana has revised the exam schedule for classes 10th, and 12th for the academic session 2024-25. According to the revised timeline, the Haryana Board 10th exams 2025 will be conducted from February 28 and conclude on March 19.

The board has revised the exam dates of a few papers for classes 10th and 12th. According to the revised schedule, the exam dates for class 10th's mathematics, Hindi, social science and a few other subjects have been revised. On the other side, BSEH class 12th exams dates for political science, chemistry, accountancy, public administration, sociology, entrepreneurship, and mathematics have been revised. Students who will appear in the Haryana Board 2025 exam can check the complete schedule below.

Haryana HBSE 10th revised date sheet 2025

Date Subject Name February 28, 2025 Mathematics (Standard/Basic) March 3, 2025 English March 5, 2025 Sanskrit,Urdu, Drawing, Agriculture,Computer Science, Physical & Health Education, Home Science, Music Hindustani (MHV/MHI/MHP), Animal Husbandry, Dance, Sanskrit Sahitya (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), Sanskrit Sahitya (PARAMPARAGAT SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH) March 7, 2025 Hindi March 11, 2025 Science March 13, 2025 Punjabi, IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only), Sanskrit Vyakran (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), Sanskrit Vyakran (PARAMPARAGAT

SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH) March 17, 2025 Social Science March 19, 2025 Retail (NSQF), Private Security (NSQF), Automotive (NSQF), IT-ITES (NSQF), Beauty & Wellness (NSQF), Physical Education (NSQF), Agriculture (NSQF), Tourism and Hospitality (NSQF), Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing (NSQF), Banking, Financial Services &

Insurance (NSQF), Healthcare (NSQF), Power (NSQF), Plumbing (NSQF), Construction (NSQF), Media & Entertainment (NSQF)

Haryana HBSE 12th revised date sheet 2025