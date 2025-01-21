Haryana Board 2025 date sheet: BSEH revises 10th, 12th exam schedule - check new dates

Haryana Board 2025 date sheet: The board of Secondary Education, Haryana has revised the exam schedule for classes 10th, and 12th for the academic session 2024-25. According to the revised timeline, the Haryana Board 10th exams 2025 will be conducted from February 28 and conclude on March 19.
The board has revised the exam dates of a few papers for classes 10th and 12th. According to the revised schedule, the exam dates for class 10th's mathematics, Hindi, social science and a few other subjects have been revised. On the other side, BSEH class 12th exams dates for political science, chemistry, accountancy, public administration, sociology, entrepreneurship, and mathematics have been revised. Students who will appear in the Haryana Board 2025 exam can check the complete schedule below.
Haryana HBSE 10th revised date sheet 2025
|Date
|Subject Name
|February 28, 2025
|Mathematics (Standard/Basic)
|March 3, 2025
|English
|March 5, 2025
|Sanskrit,Urdu, Drawing, Agriculture,Computer Science, Physical & Health Education, Home Science, Music Hindustani (MHV/MHI/MHP), Animal Husbandry, Dance, Sanskrit Sahitya (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), Sanskrit Sahitya (PARAMPARAGAT SANSKRIT
VIDYAPEETH)
|March 7, 2025
|Hindi
|March 11, 2025
|Science
|March 13, 2025
|Punjabi, IT&ITES (Information Technology & Enabling Services, For Govt. Model Sr. Sec. School, SLCE Sec-28 Faridabad only), Sanskrit Vyakran (AARSH PADHDTI GURUKUL), Sanskrit Vyakran (PARAMPARAGAT
SANSKRIT VIDYAPEETH)
|March 17, 2025
|Social Science
|March 19, 2025
|Retail (NSQF), Private Security (NSQF), Automotive (NSQF), IT-ITES (NSQF), Beauty & Wellness (NSQF), Physical Education (NSQF), Agriculture (NSQF), Tourism and Hospitality (NSQF), Apparel, Made-ups and Home Furnishing (NSQF), Banking, Financial Services &
Insurance (NSQF), Healthcare (NSQF), Power (NSQF), Plumbing (NSQF), Construction (NSQF), Media & Entertainment (NSQF)
Haryana HBSE 12th revised date sheet 2025
|Dates
|Subject Name
|February 27, 2025
|English (Elective) / English (Core)
|March 1, 2025
|Hindi (Core/Elective)/ (English Special for Foreign Students in place of Hindi Core)
|March 4, 2025
|Physics / Economics
|March 6, 2025
|Fine Arts
|March 10, 2025
|History / Biology
|March 12, 2025
|Political Science
|March 15, 2025
|Chemistry / Accountancy / Public Administration
|March 18, 2025
|Sociology / Entrepreneurship
|March 20, 2025
|Mathematics
|March 21, 2025
|Home Science
|March 22, 2025
|Military Science/ Dance/ Psychology/ Sanskrit Vyakran Part-1
|March 24, 2025
|Geography
|March 25, 2025
|Music Hindustani (All Options)/ Business Studies
|March 26, 2025
|Sanskrit / Urdu/ Bio-Technology
|March 27, 2025
|Computer Science / IT&ITES
|March 28, 2025
|Agriculture/ Philosophy
|March 29, 2025
|Punjabi/ Sanskrit Sahitya Ved Sidhant (All)
|April 1, 2025
|Physical Education
|April 2, 2025
|Retail / Automobile / IT&ITES / Patient Care Assistant / Physical Education & Sports / Beauty & Wellness / Travel Tourism & Hospitality/ Agriculture Paddy Farming/ Media Animation/ Banking and Finance Services/ Banking and Insurance Services/ Apparel Fashion Design/ Office Secretary ship and Stenography in Hindi/ English/ Sanskrit Vyakran part 2 (NSQF)