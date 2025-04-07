For first time, Goa starts school new academic year in April instead of June, 90 per cent attendance reported Classes for students in grades 6 to 12 started on Monday, April 7. Schools throughout the coastal state observed approximately 90 per cent attendance, according to information provided by official authorities. Read on to know more.

For the first time, schools in Goa have started their new academic session in April instead of June. This move is part of the implementation of the National Education Policy (NEP) across the state. Classes for grades 6 to 12 began on Monday, with an attendance rate of 90 per cent. According to authorities, most students in the coastal state were happy with the new schedule, although some have expressed concerns about the hot weather.

Official data shows that there are 2,153 schools operating classes from grades 5 to 12 in the state. State Education Secretary Prasad Lolienkar visited various schools in the capital, Panaji, on the morning of the first day of the new academic year to check attendance and gather students' feedback.

"We also wanted to know whether students are upset because of the preponing of the academic year. There is 90 per cent attendance in schools across Goa, some schools have reported 100 per cent attendance also. All the students have come willingly," he said.

Lolienkar, who interacted with the students, said most of them were happy with the start of the academic session from April. "Some students were, however, upset," he said adding they complained about the heat.

Lolienkar said 80 per cent of students were happy with the government's decision to postpone the new academic session. "We also took other feedback on the National Education Policy and what are the expectations of the students," he said. Lolienkar said students told him that they want sports coaching at the school level. "The students said sports infrastructure should be created in the schools," he added.

