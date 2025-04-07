Goa SSC Result 2025: GBSHSE to announce class 10th results today, when and where to download Goa SSC Result 2025: Goa SSC Result 2025 will be declared today at 5 PM. Students and parents are advised to keep checking the official website for latest updates.

Goa SSC Result 2025: The Goa Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (GBSHSE) is all set to announce the class 10th board exam results 2025 today, April 7. Students and parents can download Goa Class 10th results through the official website, gbshse.in.

According to the official announcement, Goa SSC Result 2025 will be declared today at 5 PM. Students have been advised to keep their seat number, school index, registration ID and other details handy for easy access. In order to download Goa SSC Result 2025, students must use their registration/roll number or date of birth on the login page. Candidates can follow the simple steps below to download Goa SSC Result 2025.

How to download Goa SSC Result 2025?

Visit the official website, gbshse.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Goa SSC Result 2025'

It will redirect you to the login page where you need to provide your essential details.

Goa SSC Result 2025 will appear on the screen.

Download and save Goa SSC Result 2025 for future reference.

Goa SSC Result 2025 will contain information such as the student’s name, roll number, subject-wise marks, total marks, overall passing marks, grades and others. The students will be able to get their Goa Board Class 10th 2025 mark sheets from their respective schools.

Will I be eligible to apply for revaluation?

Students will also have the opportunity to apply for re-evaluation of their results if they fail any subjects. During this process, the board will review the answer sheets, reducing the likelihood of any additional errors. However, no further changes will be permitted after the re-evaluation of the answer sheets, even if the Goa SSC board results decline.