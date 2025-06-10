Delhi cabinet approves School Education Bill to regulate fees in private schools| All you need to know Delhi cabinet has today approved the School Education Bill to regulate fees in Private schools. Scroll down to read more about it.

New Delhi:

The Delhi Cabinet has approved an ordinance to regulate the fees charged by private schools. Education Minister Ashish Sood announced this development, stating, "Today, the Delhi Cabinet has approved the Delhi School Education (Transparency in Fixation and Regulation of Fees) Bill. It will be implemented retroactively from April 1, 2025. This bill will be sent to the President for her assent. This is a significant day for the people of Delhi."

Delhi School Education Bill 2025

The Delhi School Education Bill 2025 aims to regulate the fee structure across all 1,677 private unaided and government-aided schools in the capital. In this bill, schools can not charge any fee over the prescribed limit, by any method. If any student is harassed over fees, a fine of Rs 50,000 will be imposed by the director of education. It is also mentioned that if any institution violates the norms of this bill, the government can seal and sell the property. Some sources added that there will be a provision to double the amount of the fine if it is not paid within a fixed timeframe.

According to the draft bill, each school will have a School-Level Fee Regulation Committee comprising parents, giving them direct decision-making power. The district and state-level committees will handle appeals and ensure fairness. The school's fee will be decided based on the location, quality of infrastructure, academic performance, and need for funds. This decision has been taken to bring consistency and transparency to what has long been an opaque and disputed area.