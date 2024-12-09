CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 datesheet 2025 released, check complete schedule

Follow us on Image Source : FILE CGBSE Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 date sheet 2025 released

Chhattisgarh Class 10, 12 datesheet: The Chhattisgarh Board of Secondary Education (CGBSE) has released the exam timetable for the classes 10th, and 12th. Those who are going to appear in the class 10th, and 12th board exams can download the date sheet from the official website, cgbse.nic.in.

According to the official announcement, the Chhattisgarh board class 12 exams 2025 will commence from March 1 to 28 and CGBSE class 10 exams will be conducted between March 3 and 24. According to the official notice, the exam date will be rescheduled if there is any government or local holiday is declared during the exam period.

CGBSE Class 10th and 12th board exams will be conducted in a single shift from 9.15 am to 12.15 pm. Students have been advised to reach to the exam centre by 9 am to avoid last minute rush. The distribution of answer booklets will start at 9.05 am, followed by the distribution of question papers for reading at 9.10 am. Candidates can check the detailed Chhattisgarh CGBSE 2024 exam schedule for classes 10th, and 12th below.

CGBSE Class 12th datesheet 2025

Date Subject March 1 Hindi (010/810) March 4 English (020/820) March 6 History (101), Business Studies (302), Fundamentals of Agricultural Science and Mathematics (410), Drawing and Painting (510), Food and Nutrition (610) March 8 Sanskrit (030/830) March 11 Geography (102), Physics (201) March 12 Sociology (104) March 18 Political Science (103), Chemistry (202), Accountancy (301) March 22 Crop Production and Horticulture (420), Object Drawing and Sketching (520), Physiology and First Aid (620), Mathematics (204/804) March 24 Computer Application (Arts and Commerce) (151), Indian Music (161), Painting (162), Dance (163), Stenotyping (164), Agriculture (Arts) (165), Home Science (Arts) (168), Commercial Mathematics (169/869), Elements of Industrial Organisation (332) March 26 Biology (203/803), Economics (303), Animal Husbandry, Dairy Technology, Fisheries and Poultry Farming (430), History of Indian Art (530), Elements of Science (631) March 27 Retail Marketing Management (951), Information Technology (952), Automobile Service Technician (953), Health Care (954), Agriculture (955), Media and Entertainment (956), Telecommunication (957), Banking Financial Services and Insurance (958), Beauty and Wellness (959), Electronics and Hardware (960) March 28 Marathi (031/831), Urdu (032/832), Punjabi (033/833), Sindhi (034/834), Bengali (035/835), Gujarati (036/836), Telugu (037/837), Tamil (038/838), Malayalam (039/839), Kannada (041/841), Odia (042/842) March 29 Psychology (105)

CGBSE Class 10th datesheet 2025