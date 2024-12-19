CBSE issues show cause notice to 18 Delhi schools, know reason

Follow us on Image Source : FREEPIK CBSE issues show cause notice to 18 Delhi schools

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted a series of surprise inspections at 29 schools located in Delhi, Karnataka, Uttar Pradesh, Bihar, Gujarat and Chhattisgarh. The inspection aimed to crack down on schools enrolling "dummy" students. As a result, eighteen Delhi schools have received show-cause notices and the according to board's secretary, these schools will face legal action. This move is part of the CBSE's efforts to tackle fraudulent practices in schools. The board conducted these inspections on December 18 and 19.

According to a report published by news agency PTI, the CBSE team comprises 29 teams, including a CBSE officer and a principal from an affiliated school. Sharing the information about this inspection, CBSE Secretary Himanshu Gupta said, ''Majority of the inspected schools were found to have violated the Board's Affiliation Bye-Laws by enrolling students beyond their actual attendance records, effectively creating 'non-attending' enrolments. Additionally, schools were found to be flouting infrastructural norms of the board''.

"CBSE has taken these violations seriously and is in the process of issuing show-cause notices to the schools found in breach of regulations. The Board is also considering legal action against the defaulting institutions," he added.

29 Locations of defaulting institutes

The board has found 29 violating schools during their inspection. Out of which, eighteen of the violating schools are in Delhi, while there are three in Varanasi, two each in Bengaluru, Patna, Ahmedabad, and Bilaspur.

What is the reason for the increasing demand for 'dummy schools'?

Students who prepare for engineering and medical entrance exams prefer to be admitted to dummy schools so that they can focus solely on their preparations for the competitive exams. They do not attend classes and straightaway appear in the board exams.

Students also choose dummy schools keeping in mind the quota in medical and engineering institutes available for the students from certain states. For example, the candidates who have completed classes 11 and 12 in Delhi are considered for admission to the medical colleges of the national capital under the Delhi State Quota.

(With Inputs from PTI)