BSEB Class 10 exam 2025: Bihar Board Matric Registration starts at secondary.biharboardonline.com

BSEB Class 10 exam 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has started the registration procedure for class 10th board exam 2025. Candidates who are eligible to appear in the next years' Bihar Board Exam can fill out their application forms through the official website, secondary.biharboardonline.com. The last date for submission of application form is September 27.

As per the information shared by the board, both fresh applicants and those applying for ex-regular, compartmental, betterment and single subject categories can submit their application forms on the official web portal. To submit the application forms, the candidates are required to enter their user ID, and OTP to log in and complete the application forms.

Important dates:

Online application dates: September 11 to 27

Last date for submission of application fee: September 24

Bihar Board, BSEB Inter Exam 2025​: How to register?

Visit the official website, biharboardonline.com

Navigate the link to the 'BSEB Inter Exam 2024 registration'

Register yourself by providing essential details

On successful registration, proceed with the application form

Upload documents, pay application fee, and submit

Take a printout of the confirmation page for future reference

Direct link to apply online