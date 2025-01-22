Wednesday, January 22, 2025
     
Board Exam 2025: Students of this city take oath for copy-free exams amidst state campaign

Board Exam 2025: Ahead of the Board Exam 2025, the Class 12 students of this college took a pledge for ethical exams amidst the state campaign, which aims to ensure fair examination practices through awareness activities involving educators, local leaders, and students.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 22, 2025 12:17 IST, Updated : Jan 22, 2025 12:26 IST
Board Exam 2025
Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Preparations for the Board Exam 2025 are underway, with most states releasing their date sheets. To ensure smooth conduct, candidates have received instructions from their respective boards. In Maharashtra, the government has directed schools to conduct an awareness campaign from January 20-26 for 'copy-free exams. Following the directive, Class 12 students of Dayanand College of Arts, Latur took a pledge against copying on Tuesday in the presence of their Principal Shivaji Gaikwad. 

The oath ceremony was administered by the College vice-principal Dr Dilip Nagargoje, who emphasized the importance of preparing for exams honestly. 

Students pledged against cheating in exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has scheduled the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examinations from February 11 to March 18. Ahead of the exam, students pledge against cheating in exams. The pledge aimed a commitment to thorough preparation for the board exams, refraining from unfair means during tests, and adhering strictly to the rules and guidelines set by the board. Students vowed to deter others from using unfair practices and to approach the exams confidently, stress-free, and with a focus on achieving excellent results to make their college, parents, and teachers proud.

The Copy-Free Awareness Week includes a series of activities aimed at promoting ethical exam practices. Key initiatives involve engaging local representatives, School Development and Management Committee members, citizens, principals and teachers of secondary schools and junior colleges in a joint meeting to discuss effective implementation of the campaign.

 

(With Inputs from PTI)

