Board Exam 2025: Students of this city take oath for copy-free exams amidst state campaign

Follow us on Image Source : PIXABAY Representative Image

Preparations for the Board Exam 2025 are underway, with most states releasing their date sheets. To ensure smooth conduct, candidates have received instructions from their respective boards. In Maharashtra, the government has directed schools to conduct an awareness campaign from January 20-26 for 'copy-free exams. Following the directive, Class 12 students of Dayanand College of Arts, Latur took a pledge against copying on Tuesday in the presence of their Principal Shivaji Gaikwad.

The oath ceremony was administered by the College vice-principal Dr Dilip Nagargoje, who emphasized the importance of preparing for exams honestly.

Students pledged against cheating in exams

The Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education has scheduled the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) Examinations from February 11 to March 18. Ahead of the exam, students pledge against cheating in exams. The pledge aimed a commitment to thorough preparation for the board exams, refraining from unfair means during tests, and adhering strictly to the rules and guidelines set by the board. Students vowed to deter others from using unfair practices and to approach the exams confidently, stress-free, and with a focus on achieving excellent results to make their college, parents, and teachers proud.

The Copy-Free Awareness Week includes a series of activities aimed at promoting ethical exam practices. Key initiatives involve engaging local representatives, School Development and Management Committee members, citizens, principals and teachers of secondary schools and junior colleges in a joint meeting to discuss effective implementation of the campaign.

(With Inputs from PTI)