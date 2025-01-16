Bihar Board class 12 admit card 2025 out, how to download

Thursday, January 16, 2025
     
Bihar Board class 12 admit card 2025 has been released by the Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB). Students who will appear in the class 12 board exam 2025 can download their call letters from the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.

Edited By: Nidhi Mittal @nidhi_mittal09 New Delhi Published : Jan 16, 2025 11:25 IST, Updated : Jan 16, 2025 11:41 IST
Image Source : FILE Bihar Board class 12 admit card 2025 out

Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2025: The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) has released admit cards for the Class 12 board exam 2025. School authorities can download BSEB Bihar Board Class 12 admit cards through the school login on the official website, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com. Earlier, the BSEB 12th admit card was expected to be released on January 21 as per the tentative board's calendar. However, the board went ahead and released it on January 15.

The facility for downloading the Bihar Board Class 12 admit card 2025 will remain available until January 31, 2025. All concerned school teachers have been advised to download the Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2025 using their school user ID and password as soon as possible to avoid a last-minute rush on the official website. School authorities are required to cross-check the details mentioned on the call letters and get them signed and stamped after downloading them online. Notably, Students cannot download their admit cards directly from the website. They will have to collect their call letters/hall tickets from their respective schools. 

How to download Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2025?

  • Visit the official website of BSEB, seniorsecondary.biharboardonline.com.
  • Navigate the link to the 'Bihar Board Class 12 Admit Card 2025'
  • It will redirect you to the login window
  • Enter your school ID, and password
  • Bihar Board class 12 admit card 2025 will appear on the screen
  • Download Bihar Board class 12 admit card 2025 and save it for future reference

Bihar Board class 12 exam schedule

According to the official schedule, Bihar Board inter theory examinations will be conducted between February 1 and 15, and the Matric final examinations are scheduled for February 17 to 25. The practical exams are being conducted from January 10 to 20 for Class 12, and for Class 10, practical exams and internal assessments are scheduled for January 21 and 23.

