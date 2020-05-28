Mizoram Class 12 exam 2020: New dates for Mizoram Board exam released. Check details

Image Source : PTI Mizoram class 12 board exams 2020 to resume on June 16

Mizoram Class 12 Exam: The Mizoram government has announced the date for the Class 12 board exams 2020. The Mizoram Class 12 Exam 2020 was earlier scheduled to be held from April 22 and was suspended due to the coronavirus outbreak and lockdown. Students who are preparing to appear for the Mizoram Class 12 Board Exam should note that the new dates for Class 12 exams in Mizoram have now been released.

According to an official notification, the Mizoram government has decided to resume the Class 12 board examinations from June 16.

The examinations of Higher Secondary School Leaving Certificate (HSSLC) for remaining subjects in arts, science and commerce streams will be conducted between June 16 and 18, according to a notification issued by the Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) on Wednesday.

About 4,700 students could not complete their board examinations in Economics, Chemistry, Sociology, Computer Science and Home Science, he said.

The MBSE had, earlier, announced the resumption of the board examinations from April 22, which triggered stiff opposition from students citing various inconveniences amid the nationwide lockdown.

The authorities postponed it following an appeal by the central government to put on hold the examinations due to the lockdown.

In a separate notification, the board also announced that compartmental examinations for class-10 students will be held on June 16 at 11 centres across the state.

