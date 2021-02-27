Image Source : PTI Maharashtra SSC, HSC Exams 2021: Board exams for Classes 12, 10 to begin from April 23, 29

The written examinations of HSC (Class 12) and SSC (Class 10) conducted by the Maharashtra education board will be held between April 23 and May 21 this year, an official said on Saturday.

While the Higher Secondary Certificate (HSC) exam will be conducted between April 23 and May 21, the Secondary School Certificate (SSC) exam will be held between April 29 and May 20, Ashok Bhosale, secretary of the Maharashtra State Board of Secondary and Higher Secondary Education (MSBSHSE) said.

These board exams are usually held in February and March, but this year their schedule has been changed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

'We had announced the proposed dates of the examinations on February 16 and invited suggestions from the stakeholders. After due consultation with them, we have fixed this final schedule of the exams,' Bhosale said.

How to check Maharashtra class 10 and 12 exam schedule:

Visit the official website at mahahsscboard.in

On the homepage, click on the separate link to check the class 10 and 12 examination schedule

The Maharashtra board exam schedule 2021 in a pdf format will be displayed on the screen

Download the schedule and take its printout for future use.

