CBSE releases teaching manuals 'TERM' for science, maths teachers of classes 6 to 10

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) in collaboration with Central Square Foundation on Saturday, has released the ‘Teacher Energized Manuals’ (TERM), a series of manuals for the teachers of science and maths of classes 6 to 10. The manuals can be downloaded from Diksha portal or the official website of CBSE. TERM aims at aiding teachers in aligning their classroom transactions to a competency framework.

“Each chapter of the resource manual corresponds to the respective chapters in the NCERT textbooks. The chapters have been chunked by concept; these concepts have been linked to the NCERT Learning Outcomes; and an attempt has been made to delineate Learning Objectives for each concept. Every chapter has a set of assessment items, where two items have been provided as examples for each Learning Objective. Teachers can use these to assess if the learner has acquired the related concept,” the TERM manual reads.

“These are must-read manuals for teachers teaching these subjects to familiarise themselves with Learning Outcomes based teaching and learning. These can be accessed at DIKSHA and CBSE Academic Website http://cbseacademic.nic.in/term.html,” the education minister Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank tweeted.

.@cbseindia29, in collaboration with the Central Square Foundation, has developed TERM- Teacher Energized Resource Manuals- of Science and Mathematics subjects for classes 6th to 10th. pic.twitter.com/6KIt0bstpp — Dr. Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank (@DrRPNishank) August 22, 2020

CBSE 'TERM' Teaching Manuals: Direct Links

For Mathematics:

Class 6-- Click here

Class 7-- Click here

Class 8-- Click here

Class 9-- Click here

Class 10-- Click here

For Science:

Class 6-- Click here

Class 7-- Click here

Class 8-- Click here

Class 9-- Click here

Class 10-- Click here

