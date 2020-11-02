Image Source : FILE Bihar Board 10th Dummy Admit Card 2021 Released. Direct link to download BSEB Matric hall ticket

The Bihar School Examination Board on Friday has released BSEB Class 10th dummy admit card 2021 on its official website for matric exams. The BSEB 10th dummy admit card is available on the official website of the board - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in.

Students who have registered for the Bihar class 10 board exams 2021and their school authorities can download Bihar board 10th dummy admit card 2021 by November 5, 2020. Students can also download their BSEB matric admit card 2021 in online mode from the official website, www.biharboard.online.

To access Bihar board 10th admit card 2021, candidates need to enter their roll code, registration number and date of birth. While principals need to enter their User ID and Password to download Bihar board admit card 2021 10th class for their school schools.

How to download Bihar 10th dummy admit card 2021?

Open the official website - biharboard.online

Click on the 10th Dummy Admit Card Link available on the homepage of the website

Enter your school code, registration number, date of birth and click on search to view your admit card

Download and take a print out of your BSEB Board Exam dummy admit card for further reference

