WBJEE result 2025 declared on wbjeeb.nic.in: Aniruddha from Don Bosco School tops, check full list

Kolkata:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination Board (WBJEEB) on Friday declared the results of the West Bengal Joint Entrance Examination, 2025. Candidates who have appeared for the exam can download their results and final answer key from the official website wbjeeb.nic.in.

Even as the exam was held on April 27, the results saw an unusual delay this year due to a legal tussle, sparking protests in political circles.

Aniruddha Chakrabarti of Don Bosco School tops WBJEE 2025

The top rank holders are Aniruddha Chakrabarti of Don Bosco School, Park Circus, Samyajyoti Biswas of Kalyani Central Model School, Dishant Basu and Aritro Ray of Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Trishanjit Doloi of PURV International School Durgapur and Sagnik Patra of Midnapore Collegiate School.

A total of 1,01,643 candidates wrote the papers, and among them 1,00,502 were successful. In the WBJEE this year, 77,793 candidates appeared from within the state, while 23,850 appeared from outside the state.

The WBJEE 2025 was conducted in 303 centres across 23 districts of West Bengal and also in Assam and Tripura reaching out to as many aspirants as possible.

WBJEE 2025: Check toppers list

Rank 1: Aniruddha Chakrabarti - Don Bosco School, Park Circus (CISCE)

Rank 2: Samyajyoti Biswas - Kalyani Central Model School, Kalyani (CBSE)

Rank 3: Dishaanth Basu - Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata (CBSE)

Rank 4: Aritro Ray - Delhi Public School, Ruby Park, Kolkata (CBSE)

Rank 5: Trishanjit Doloi - PURV International School, Durgapur (CBSE)

Rank 6: Sagnik Patra - Midnapore Collegiate School, Midnapore (WBCHSE)

Rank 7: Sambit Mukhopadhyay - Burdwan Model School, Purba Bardhaman (CBSE)

Rank 8: Archisman Nandy - DAV, Model School, Kharagpur (CBSE)

Rank 9: Pratik Dhanuka - Delhi Public School, Rajarhat, Kolkata (CISCE)

Rank 10: Arka Banerjee - Burdwan Municipal High School, Purba Bardhaman (WBCHSE)

Mamata extends heartfelt congratulations

Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee extended her heartfelt congratulations to students who have successfully cleared the exam, acknowledging their hard work and perseverance.

In a post on X, Banerjee also praised the efforts of parents and teachers, recognising their role in guiding and supporting the students through a crucial academic milestone.

"I extend my heartfelt congratulations and best wishes to all the students who have passed the state Joint Entrance Examination," Banerjee wrote. I also extend my congratulations to your parents and teachers," she added.

Addressing those who have not performed as well as expected, the CM offered encouragement.

"To those who, for some reason, could not achieve good results, I urge you not to lose heart but to prepare for better outcomes in the future," she added.