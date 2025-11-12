WBJEE ANM & GNM results 2025 out at wbjeeb.nic.in; how to download scorecard PDF WBJEE ANM & GNM results 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the ANM & GNM exams 2025 can check the result on the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results of the ANM & GNM exams 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the ANM & GNM exams 2025 can check the result on the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

The candidates can follow these steps to download WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard 2025. To download WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard PDF and take a print out.

WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard PDF: Steps to download at wbjeeb.nic.in

Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in

Click on WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

For details on WBJEE ANM & GNM exam 2025, please visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in.