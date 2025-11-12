Advertisement
  1. News
  2. Education
  3. Exam Results
  4. WBJEE ANM & GNM results 2025 out at wbjeeb.nic.in; how to download scorecard PDF

WBJEE ANM & GNM results 2025 out at wbjeeb.nic.in; how to download scorecard PDF

WBJEE ANM & GNM results 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the ANM & GNM exams 2025 can check the result on the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in.

Check WBJEE ANM & GNM results 2025 at wbjeeb.nic.in
Check WBJEE ANM & GNM results 2025 at wbjeeb.nic.in Image Source : wbjeeb.nic.in
Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: , Updated:
New Delhi:

The West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam Board (WBJEEB) has announced the results of the ANM & GNM exams 2025. The candidates who had appeared for the ANM & GNM exams 2025 can check the result on the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in. 

The candidates can follow these steps to download WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard 2025. To download WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites- wbjeeb.nic.in and wbjeeb.in and click on scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard PDF: Steps to download at wbjeeb.nic.in 

  • Visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in  
  • Click on WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard PDF will be available for download 
  • Save WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

WBJEE ANM & GNM scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details. 

For details on WBJEE ANM & GNM exam 2025, please visit the official website- wbjeeb.nic.in

Read all the Breaking News Live on indiatvnews.com and Get Latest English News & Updates from Education and Exam Results Section
WBJEE Result 2025
Advertisement
Advertisement

Top News

Advertisement
Advertisement
 
\