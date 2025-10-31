WBCHSE HS Result 2025 OUT at result.wb.gov.in; how to download scorecard PDF WBCHSE HS Result 2025: The students can check and download WBCHSE HS 3rd semester exam scorecard PDF on the official website- result.wb.gov.in. Check login credentials to download WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF.

New Delhi:

The West Bengal Council of Higher Secondary Education (WBCHSE) has declared the Uchha Madhyamik, HS exam third semester exam result 2025. The students can check and download WBCHSE HS 3rd semester exam scorecard PDF on the official website- result.wb.gov.in. WBCHSE Uchha Madhyamik third semester exam was held between September 8 and 22.



WBCHSE HS third semester exam result 2025 is available on the official websites-result.wb.gov.in. The login credentials to check and download WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF are- application number, date of birth. To download WBCHSE Uccha Madhyamik Class 12 marksheet PDF, students need to visit the official websites- result.wb.gov.in and click on HS marksheet PDF link. Use application number, date of birth as the required scorecard login credentials. WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen. Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a print out.

WBCHSE HS third semester marksheet PDF: Steps to download at result.wb.gov.in

Visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in

Click on WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required marksheet login credentials

WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save WBCHSE HS marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

WBCHSE HS scorecard PDF will contain student's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, pass/ fail status, other details. WBCHSE semester four exam will be held from February 12 to 27.

For details on WBCHSE HS exam, please visit the official website- result.wb.gov.in.