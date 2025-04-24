WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 date and time out: Check latest updates on West Bengal 10th results

The West Bengal Board of Secondary Education (WBBSE) is set to announce the class 10th Madhyamik exam results. According to the latest announcement, West Bengal 10th results will be announced on May 2, 2025 at 9 am via press conference. Students and parents will be able to download WBBSE Madhyamik Result by visiting the official website, wbbse.wb.gov.in.
The official notice reads, ''Results of Madhyamik Pariksha (S.E.), 2025 will be announced by the President, Ad-hoc Committee, WBBSE on May, 2 at 9 AM through a press conference. The results will be available on the official websites & Mobile App from 9:45 AM on 02.05.2025. Schools will get the Marksheets and Certificates from their respective Camp Offices of the Board from 10 AM on 02.05.2025.''
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025: Websites to check scorecards
- wbbse.wb.gov.in
- wbresults.nic.in
- indiatvnews.com
WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025: How to download?
- Visit the official website of WBBSE, wbbse.wb.gov.in.
- Navigate the link to the 'WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025'.
- It will redirect you to the login page, where you need to provide your login credentials.
- After verifying the entered details, click on the 'submit' button.
- WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 will appear on the screen.
- Download and save WBBSE Madhyamik Result 2025 for future reference.