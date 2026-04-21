UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 at upresults.nic.in Live: UP Board Class 10, 12 results likely by April 25

Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP is likely to announce Class 10 and 12 results 2026 this week, by April 25, sources earlier told India TV Digital. UP Board, UPMSP 10th, 12th results once announced, students can check Class 10 and 12 exam results on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.

The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.