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  4. UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 at upresults.nic.in Live: UP Board Class 10, 12 results likely by April 25
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UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 at upresults.nic.in Live: UP Board Class 10, 12 results likely by April 25

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: UP Board, UPMSP 10th, 12th results once announced, students can check Class 10 and 12 exam results on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.

UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: Check UP Board 10th, 12th results at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in.
UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 Live: Check UP Board 10th, 12th results at upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Allahabad:

The Uttar Pradesh Board, UPMSP is likely to announce Class 10 and 12 results 2026 this week, by April 25, sources earlier told India TV Digital. UP Board, UPMSP 10th, 12th results once announced, students can check Class 10 and 12 exam results on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in

The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in 
  • Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link 
  • Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login 
  • UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.   

Live updates :UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 at upresults.nic.in Live Updates

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  • 11:22 AM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    upmsp.edu.in 10th, 12th scorecard PDF at upresults.nic.in: Steps to download

    Visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in 
    Click on UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF link 
    Enter registration number/ roll number, date of birth as the required credentials for login 
    UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen 
    Save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.  
     

  • 11:20 AM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    upresults.nic.in 10th, 12th scorecard 2026 PDF at results.upmsp.edu.in : Steps to download

    The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:19 AM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UP Board 10th, 12th result 2026 links

    UPMSP 10th, 12th result links are - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.   
     

  • 11:19 AM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UP Board 10th, 12th result websites

    UPMSP 10th, 12th result websites are - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. The students can follow these steps to check and download UP Board UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard pdf on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in. To download UPMSP 10th, 12th scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in and click on Class 10 and 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number, date of birth. UPMSP 10th, 12th marksheet PDF will be available for download on the screen, save UPMSP 10th and 12th marksheet PDF and take a print out.   

  • 11:18 AM (IST)Apr 21, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    UPMSP 10th, 12th results date 2026

    UPMSP 10th, 12th results 2026 is likely to be out by April 25. UP Board, UPMSP 10th, 12th results once announced, students can check Class 10 and 12 exam results on the official websites - upmsp.edu.in, upresults.nic.in, results.upmsp.edu.in.  

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