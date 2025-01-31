UGC NET answer key 2024 released, download now at ugcnet.nta.ac.in

Follow us on Image Source : UGC REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The National Testing Agency has released the UGC NET Answer Key 2024 for the December session. Candidates who have appeared in the exam can download the provisional answer key available on the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. In addition to that, the agency has provided the question paper along with the recorded responses of the candidates for them to view.

Objection window open until February 3, 2025

Candidates who intend to challenge the provisional answer key can do so by February 3, 2025, till 6 PM. Each objection requires a processing fee of Rs 200 per question, which is non-refundable. Payments can be made through Credit Card, Debit Card, Net Banking, or UPI.

Steps to download UGC NET answer key 2024

Candidates can follow these steps to access the answer key:

Visit the official website ugcnet.nta.ac.in. Click on the “UGC NET Answer Key 2024” link on the homepage. Enter login credentials (Application Number and Password/Date of Birth). Submit the details and view the answer key. Download and print a copy for future reference.

Evaluation process and final answer key

A panel of subject experts will review all objections submitted by candidates.

If any challenge is found valid, the answer key will be revised accordingly.

The final result will be based on the revised answer key, which will be applied to all candidates.

No individual notification will be sent regarding challenge acceptance or rejection.

Exam dates and more updates

The UGC NET December 2024 examination was held on January 2, 6, 7, 8, 9, 10, 16, 21, and 27, 2025. Candidates are advised to visit the official website for further updates regarding the final answer key and result announcement.