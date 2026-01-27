UGC NET December Result 2025 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in soon; how to download scorecard PDF UGC NET December Result 2025: UGC NET December Result 2025 link is ugcnet.nta.nic.in. The candidates can check and download UGC NET scorecard PDF on the UGC NET portal.

New Delhi:

The UGC NET December exam result 2025 will be announced soon on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the candidates can check and download UGC NET December scorecard at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET December scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth. UGC NET December exam 2025 was held from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.

The candidates who had appeared for UGC NET December exam 2025 can check the result on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in. To download UGC NET December scorecard 2025, candidates need to visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in and click on UGC NET scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials- application number, date of birth. UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF and take a print out.

UGC NET December scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.