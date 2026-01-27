UGC NET December Result 2025 at ugcnet.nta.nic.in soon; how to download scorecard PDF

The UGC NET December exam result 2025 will be announced soon on the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in, the candidates can check and download UGC NET December scorecard at ugcnet.nta.nic.in. UGC NET December scorecard PDF login credentials are- application number, date of birth. UGC NET December exam 2025 was held from December 31, 2025, to January 7, 2026.
- Visit the official website- ugcnet.nta.nic.in
- Click on UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF will be available for download
- Save UGC NET December scorecard 2025 PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
UGC NET December scorecard 2025 will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass/ fail status, rank, other details.