TS Inter Supply Result 2024: TSBIE likely to release IPASE 1st and 2nd-year results today at tgbie.cgg.gov.in

TS Inter Supply Result 2024: The Telangana State board of Intermediate Education (TSBIE or TGBIE) is likely to announce the TS Inter 1st and 2nd year supply results 2024 today, June 24. According to local media reports, the results will be announced today, June 24 at 2 PM. However, there is no official confirmation on the release of the TS Inter Supply Result 2024. Once released, the students can download TS Inter 1st and 2nd year Supply Result 2024 from the board's official website, tgbie.cgg.gov.in using their roll number, date of birth, and other details.

This year, a total of 4,78,723 students appeared in the 1st year exam of which 2,87,261 candidates passed the annual exam. In TS Inter 2nd year annual exam, 5,02,280 students appeared in the exam, of which, 3,22,432 students passed the exam. The overall pass percentage in the 1st year exam was 61.06 percent and 69.46 in 2nd year exam. Those who did not qualify for the IPE exam or wanted to improve their marks had the opportunity to appear in the supplementary exam.

How to download IPASE Inter supplementary exam?

Visit the official website of TGBIE- tgbie.cgg.gov.in

Click on the notification link that reads, 'IPASE Inter supplementary exam'

It will redirect you to a new page where you need select the exam name, year, and stream

Now, enter your hall ticket number

IPASE Inter supplementary exam result will appear on the screen

Check and download IPASE Inter supplementary exam for future reference

The board has already announced the result of re-counting and re-verifying IPE 1st and 2nd years. Now, the results of the supplementary exam will be announced. Students can download their results by following the above-mentioned easy steps. The direct link to the results will be shared in this article, once the results are announced.