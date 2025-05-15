TN SSLC and HSE +1 results 2025 to be out tomorrow, check time, websites, how to access marksheets TN SSLC and HSE +1 results 2025 will be declared tomorrow, May 16. All those who appeared in the exam can download their results using their roll number, and other details on the login page. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Tamil Nadu Directorate of Government Examination (TNDGE) has confirmed the Tamil Nadu Class 10th, and 11th public exam results date and time. According to the official announcement, TN 10th and HSE +1 result 2025 will be announced tomorrow, May 16, at 9 am. Students who took the Tamil Nadu Class 10th and 11th (HSE + 1) public exam 2025 can download their results using their registration number, date of birth and other details on the login page, available on the official portal - dge.tn.gov.in.

The confirmation on the release of 10th and 11th grade public examination results was made by the Tamil Nadu School Education Minister, Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi, on his X handle. Notably, the formal announcement of the results will be made via a press conference at the Prof. Anbazhagan Education Complex at 9:00 AM. The link to the results will be made available after 2 pm on the same day. Students who are awaiting the Tamil Nadu Class 11 (HSE + 1) public exam 2025 can download their digital marksheets from the official website.

Taking to the X, formerly known as Twitter, Tamil Nadu School Education Minister wrote, ''As per the orders of the Hon'ble Chief Minister @mkstalin we are publishing the results of the 10th and 11th class public examinations for the academic year 2024-25 on 16.05.2025 at 9 am.''

Official websites to check marksheets

www.tnresults.nic.in

www.dge.tn.gov.in

results.digilocker.gov.in

TN SSLC and HSE +1 results 2025: How to download?