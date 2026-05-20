TN SSLC, 10th marks memo PDF via App: How to download

Chennai:

The TN, Tamil Nadu SSLC, Class 10 marks memo PDF will be available via App, apart from the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. The TN SSLC 10th scorecard will be available for download from 9:30 am. The TN SSLC, 10th marksheet PDF login credentials are - application number, date of birth.

TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf via App: Steps to download

Download TN Board Result 2026 app from Google Play store

Click on TN 10th scorecard pdf link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

TN SSLC scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save TN SSLC, 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to download TN SSLC marks memo pdf at tnresults.nic.in

The students can follow these steps to check and download TN SSLC, 10th marks memo PDF on the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in. To download TN SSLC, 10th marks memo PDF on the official portals - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in, students need to visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in and click on TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf link. Enter login credentials - registration number, date of birth. TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen, save TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in Click on TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf link Use registration number, date of birth as the required login credentials TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen Save TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf via Digilocker

Download Digilocker app from Google Playstore Click on TN SSLC scorecard PDF link Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials TN 10th marks memo PDF will appear on the screen for download Save TN 10th marks memo PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download TN SSLC 10th marks memo pdf at indiaresults.com

Click on TN SSLC, 10th marks memo pdf at indiaresults.com

Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth

TN SSLC 10th marks memo pdf will be available for download on the screen

Save TN SSLC 10th marks memo pdf and take a hard copy out of it.

For details on TN SSLC, 10th result 2026, please visit the official websites - tnresults.nic.in, dge.tn.gov.in.