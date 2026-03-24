TGCET result 2026 out at tgcet.cgg.gov.in; how to download scorecard PDF

New Delhi:

The Telangana Gurukul Common Entrance Test (TGCET) 2026 results have been declared. The students who had appeared for TGCET can check the result on the official website - tgcet.cgg.gov.in. TGCET is held for admission to Class 5 and 9 in Telangana’s residential schools. Over 1.72 lakh students appeared for TGCET on February 22, 2026.

How to download TGCET scoreacard at tgcet.cgg.gov.in

The students can check TGCET result 2026 on the official website - tgcet.cgg.gov.in. To download TGCET scorecard PDF, candidates need to visit the official website - tgcet.cgg.gov.in and click on result link. Enter login credentials - hall ticket number and date of birth. TGCET scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save TGCET scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - tgcet.cgg.gov.in

Click on TGCET scorecard PDF link

Use hall ticket number and date of birth as the required login credentials

TGCET scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save TGCET scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

TGCET scorecard will contain candidate's name, hall ticket number, marks obtained, rank, category, qualifying status. The qualified candidates will move to the next stage. The next stage are - certificate verification, counselling, seat allotment.

For details on TGCET result 2026, please visit the official website - tgcet.cgg.gov.in.