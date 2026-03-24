RBSE Rajasthan Class 5th, 8th Result 2026 declared: Official website down, how to download scorecard

Jaipur:

The RBSE Rajasthan Shala Darpan Class 5th and 8th Result 2026 has been declared on Tuesday, March 24, 2026. The students who appeared for the Rajasthan Board examinations can now check their scores online through the official website rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. The Rajasthan Board on its official website released the results for lakhs of students awaiting the RBSE Class 5 and Class 8 scorecards.

Because of the heavy traffic, the Rajasthan Class 5 and Class 8 Result 2026 websites are currently not responding and the students may experience slow loading or server errors while checking their scores. Candidates need to keep refreshing the page and try again after a few minutes.

(Image Source : RBSE)RBSE Rajasthan Class 5th, 8th Result 2026 declared: Official website down

Class 5 records 97.75% pass, Class 8 at 97.01

This year, Class 5 recorded a pass percentage of 97.75%, while 97.01%of students cleared the Class 8 examination which indicates a strong overall performance across the state. The results were released after completion of evaluation and verification of student data received from centres. This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 5 stands at an impressive 97.75%, reflecting strong performance by students.

Official website down, how to download scorecard?

rajshaladarpan.nic.in

rajpsp.nic.in

Official website down, how to download scorecard via SMS?

For Class 8:

Type: RESULT RAJ8 ROLL NUMBER

Send to: 56263

Example: RESULT RAJ8 123456

For Class 5:

Type: RESULT RAJ5 ROLL NUMBER

Send to: 56263

Example: RESULT RAJ5 123456

After sending the SMS, students will receive their marksheet directly on their mobile phone. Make sure to enter the correct roll number. Standard SMS charges may apply.