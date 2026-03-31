RBSE 12th merit list 2026: Meet the toppers, know how to download toppers list PDF

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) has announced the Class 12 exam result 2026. The BSER 12th merit list if released, will be available on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. Rajasthan Board earlier did not release the Class 10 merit list, so it is unlikely to release the 12th toppers list.

RBSE Rajasthan Board 12th merit list once released, will be available on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER inter Class 12 toppers list, candidates need to visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on inter merit list PDF link. RBSE 12th toppers list PDF will appear on the screen for download, save BSER inter Class 12 toppers list PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Click on RBSE 12th toppers list PDF link

BSER 12th merit list PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save RBSE 12th merit list PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download RBSE 12th scorecard PDF at rajresults.nic.in

The students can check RBSE 12th result 2026 on the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in. To download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 12th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in

Click on BSER 12th scorecard 2026 PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download

Save RBSE 12th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

How to download RBSE 12th scorecard 2026 PDF via Digilocker

The students can download BSER Class 12 scorecard PDF using Digilocker. To download BSER 12th scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 12 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your BSER 12th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

How to check RBSE 12th result via App

The students need to download RBSE 12th result app from the Google Play Store.

To download RBSE 12th scorecard via apps, students can follow these steps -

Visit the Google Play Store on your mobile device

Search for RBSE 12th result 2026 app

Download and install a trusted application

Open the app and click on RBSE Class 12 result 2026 link

Enter application number and date of birth as login credentials

RBSE 12th scorecard will appear on the screen

Download the scorecard PDF and take a printout for future reference.

For details on RBSE Class 12 result 2026, please visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.