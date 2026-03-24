Rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in Shala Darpan 5th, 8th results 2026: How to download scorecard PDF

Jaipur:

The Rajasthan Board RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th results official websites and direct links are - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 5, 8 scorecard PDF, visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in and click on RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out. Rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Results at 1 pm; direct links

Visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in

Click on RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link

Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials

RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen

Save RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

How to download RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard 2026 PDF via Digilocker

The students can download RBSE Class 5, 8 scorecard PDF using Digilocker. To download RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 5, 8 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your BSER 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

RBSE 10th result date 2026

RBSE Rajasthan Board matric Class 10 exam result 2026 will be announced at 1 PM today. The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

For details on Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th results 2026, please visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.