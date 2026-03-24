Rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in Shala Darpan 5th, 8th results 2026: How to download scorecard PDF

The Rajasthan Board RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th results official websites and direct links are - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in. The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 5, 8 scorecard PDF, visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in and click on RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out. Rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in 5th, 8th Result 2026 LIVE: Results at 1 pm; direct links
- Visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in
- Click on RBSE Shala Darpan 5th, 8th scorecard PDF link
- Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen
- Save RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.
How to download RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard 2026 PDF via Digilocker
The students can download RBSE Class 5, 8 scorecard PDF using Digilocker. To download RBSE 5th, 8th scorecard PDF, students need to first register with the school-provided 6-digit access code, school code and Class 5, 8 roll number. Then confirm your mobile number through OTP. Now login to Digilocker with your mobile number, email ID and password. Locate your BSER 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
RBSE 10th result date 2026
RBSE Rajasthan Board matric Class 10 exam result 2026 will be announced at 1 PM today. The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.
For details on Rajasthan Board 5th, 8th results 2026, please visit the official website - rajshaladarpan.rajasthan.gov.in.