Rajasthan, Bihar Board results 2026 Live Updates: Check RBSE, BSEB 10th, 12th results dates, download link

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

RBSE, BSEB 10th, 12th results Live: The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 result 2026 by March 20. BSEB intermediate, Class 12 exam result is likely to be announced between March 21 and 24.

Check RBSE, BSEB 10th, 12th results date 2026.
Check RBSE, BSEB 10th, 12th results date 2026. Image Source : PTI File Photo
New Delhi:

In the month of March, Class 10 and 12 exam results of these boards - Rajasthan and Bihar are going to be announced. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 result 2026 by March 20, the BSER 10th exam was concluded on March 11. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 result 2026 once released, it will be available on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.   

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce Intermediate, Class 12 exam results 2026 between March 21 and 24, while matric, Class 10 exam result by March 28, 2026, sources in BSEB told India TV Digital. The Bihar Board 12th, 10th results 2026 once announced, students can check the inter, matric exam results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.  

How to check RBSE 10th result at rajresults.nic.in 

  • Visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in 
  • Click on BSER 10th scorecard 2026 PDF link 
  • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials 
  • BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download 
  • Save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

Live updates :RBSE, BSEB 10th, 12th results 2026 Live Updates: Know when is result; scorecard download link

  • 11:59 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download BSEB inter, matric scorecard PDF

    • Visit the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com 
    • Click on BSEB Class 10 and 12 marksheet PDF link 
    • Use application number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
    • BSEB Class 10 and 12 marksheet PDF will appear on the screen for download 
    • Save BSEB 10th and 12 marksheet PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
  • 11:58 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to check RBSE 10th result 2026

     The students can follow these steps to download RBSE 10th scorecard PDF. To download BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF, visit the official websites - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in and click on BSER Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - application number, date of birth. BSER 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download, save RBSE 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • 11:58 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Bihar Board matric 10th result date 2026

    The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce matric, Class 10 exam result by March 28, 2026, sources in BSEB told India TV Digital. The Bihar Board 10th result 2026 once announced, students can check the matric exam results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.  

  • 11:57 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Bihar Board Inter, 12th result date 2026

    The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce Intermediate, Class 12 exam results 2026 between March 21 and 24, while matric, Class 10 exam result by March 28, 2026, sources in BSEB told India TV Digital. The Bihar Board 12th, 10th results 2026 once announced, students can check the inter, matric exam results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.  

  • 11:56 AM (IST)Mar 13, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Rajasthan Board 10th result date

    The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 result 2026 by March 20, the BSER 10th exam was concluded on March 11. A senior board official told India TV Digital, "the evaluation process is on, students can expect their Class 10 result by March 20." The Rajasthan Board Class 10 result 2026 once released, it will be available on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.  

