Rajasthan, Bihar Board results 2026 Live Updates: Check RBSE, BSEB 10th, 12th results dates, download link

New Delhi:

In the month of March, Class 10 and 12 exam results of these boards - Rajasthan and Bihar are going to be announced. The Rajasthan Board of Secondary Education (RBSE) is likely to announce the Class 10 result 2026 by March 20, the BSER 10th exam was concluded on March 11. The Rajasthan Board Class 10 result 2026 once released, it will be available on the official website - rajeduboard.rajasthan.gov.in, rajresults.nic.in.

The Bihar School Examination Board (BSEB) is likely to announce Intermediate, Class 12 exam results 2026 between March 21 and 24, while matric, Class 10 exam result by March 28, 2026, sources in BSEB told India TV Digital. The Bihar Board 12th, 10th results 2026 once announced, students can check the inter, matric exam results on the official websites - biharboardonline.bihar.gov.in, results.biharboardonline.com, secondary.biharboardonline.com.

How to check RBSE 10th result at rajresults.nic.in