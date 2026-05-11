PSEB 10th result 2026 at pseb.ac.in Live: Punjab Board matric exam result time, links

Amritsar:

The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB is scheduled to announce Class 10 exam result 2026 today, May 11. PSEB matric, Class 10 exam result declaration time is 12:30 PM. PSEB 10th result 2026 once announced, the students can check and download PSEB Class 10 exam scorecard PDF on the official website - pseb.ac.in and alternative website - indiaresults.com.

PSEB 10th scorecard at pseb.ac.in: How to download

The students who had appeared for PSEB 10th exam 2026 can check the result on the official website - pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB 10th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.