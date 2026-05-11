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PSEB 10th result 2026 at pseb.ac.in Live: Punjab Board matric exam result time, links

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Updated:

PSEB 10th result 2026 Live Updates: PSEB matric, Class 10 exam result declaration time is 12:30 PM. PSEB 10th result 2026 once announced, the students can check and download PSEB Class 10 exam scorecard PDF on the official website - pseb.ac.in.

PSEB 10th result 2026 Live: Check Punjab Board matric result at pseb.ac.in.
PSEB 10th result 2026 Live: Check Punjab Board matric result at pseb.ac.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Amritsar:

The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB is scheduled to announce Class 10 exam result 2026 today, May 11. PSEB matric, Class 10 exam result declaration time is 12:30 PM. PSEB 10th result 2026 once announced, the students can check and download PSEB Class 10 exam scorecard PDF on the official website - pseb.ac.in and alternative website - indiaresults.com

PSEB 10th scorecard at pseb.ac.in: How to download  

The students who had appeared for PSEB 10th exam 2026 can check the result on the official website - pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB 10th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.  

  • Visit the official website - pseb.ac.in 
  • Click on PSEB Punjab Board Class 10 scorecard PDF link 
  • Use registration number/ roll number and date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will be available for download on the screen 
  • Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Live updates :PSEB 10th result 2026 at pseb.ac.in Live Updates

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  • 8:34 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    How to download PSEB matric, 10th scorecard at pseb.ac.in

    The students who had appeared for PSEB 10th exam 2026 can check the result on the official website - pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB 10th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 8:33 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    Punjab Board matric result links

    Punjab Board, PSEB matric 10th result link is pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB 10th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 8:32 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PSEB 10th result website

    PSEB Punjab Board matric, 10th result website is pseb.ac.in. To download PSEB 10th scorecard pdf, candidates need to visit the official website - pseb.ac.in and click on Class 10 scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - registration number/ roll number and date of birth. PSEB 10th scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save PSEB Punjab Board 10th scorecard PDF and take a print out.   

  • 8:32 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PSEB 10th result 2026 time

    PSEB Punjab Board 10th result 2026 declaration time is 12:30 PM. PSEB 10th result 2026 once announced, the students can check and download PSEB Class 10 exam scorecard PDF on the official website - pseb.ac.in and alternative website - indiaresults.com.  

  • 8:31 AM (IST)May 11, 2026
    Posted by Arnab Mitra

    PSEB Punjab Board 10th result date 2026

    The Punjab School Education Board, PSEB will announce matric, Class 10 exam result 2026 today, May 11. PSEB Class 10 exam result declaration time is 12:30 PM. PSEB 10th result 2026 once announced, the students can check and download PSEB Class 10 exam scorecard PDF on the official website - pseb.ac.in and alternative website - indiaresults.com.   

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