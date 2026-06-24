June 24, 2026
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Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy waterlogging cripples Mumbai after heavy rainfall, IMD issues alert

Written By: Ashish Verma
Updated:

Mumbai rains LIVE: The southwest monsoon finally arrived in Mumbai on Tuesday, 13 days later than its normal onset date of June 10, bringing much-needed relief from the sweltering summer heat.

Mumbai rain weather update LIVE
Mumbai rain weather update LIVE Image Source : ANI
Mumbai:

Mumbai woke up to heavy overnight showers on Wednesday, with intense spells of rain lashing several parts of the city. However, road and rail traffic remained largely unaffected, and all major subways continued to remain open, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and Palghar at 4 am, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, intense to very intense rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-60 kmph. The alert remained in force for three hours.

At 7 am, the weather agency downgraded the warning to an orange alert for the next three hours, forecasting moderate to intense spells of rain across Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Sindhudurg districts.

Despite the delayed arrival this year, it was not the latest onset on record. In 2023, the monsoon reached Mumbai on June 25, while the longest delay was recorded in 1958 and 1974, when it arrived on June 28, according to IMD data.

Officials said the overnight downpour did not disrupt normal life in the city. Railway services on Mumbai's suburban network operated as usual, BEST bus services ran without interruption, and all major subways remained open to traffic.

Live updates :Mumbai rains weather update

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  • 9:59 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Moderate to heavy rainfall with thunder and lightning predicted in Mumbai today

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) weather forecast has predicted generally cloudy skies over Mumbai and its suburbs, along with moderate to heavy rainfall in several parts of the city.

    The forecast also warns of the possibility of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning in both the city and adjoining suburban areas, officials said.

  • 9:46 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Traffic snarls across Mumbai during rush hours after heavy rains inundate roads

    The accumulation of water has severely affected normal life in several areas of Mumbai, with residents facing significant inconvenience as routine activities were disrupted.

    Traffic movement in Sion, Mumbai slowed down on Wednesday as heavy rainfall led to waterlogging at multiple locations across the city. Officials said vehicular movement was affected due to accumulated rainwater in several stretches, causing congestion in the area.

     

  • 9:28 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Low-lying areas in Vasai-Virar and Nalasopara flooded in Mumbai

    Several low-lying areas in Vasai–Virar and Nalasopara, located near Mumbai, have been inundated following heavy rainfall, leading to widespread waterlogging. The accumulation of water has severely affected normal life in these regions, with residents facing significant inconvenience as routine activities were disrupted.

  • 9:22 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BMC data on rainfall in Mumbai

    The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has reported significant rainfall across Mumbai between 8 pm on June 23 and 6 am on June 24. According to the civic body, the island city recorded 184 mm of rainfall during the period, while the eastern suburbs received 154 mm and the western suburbs registered the highest rainfall at 190 mm.

  • 8:49 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    BMC says no temporary solution to water logging as Mumbai cripples under heavy rain

    A Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) official admitted that civic authorities have not yet found even a temporary solution to the severe waterlogging at the affected subway, where heavy rains have repeatedly disrupted traffic movement.

    "We have not been able to find a temporary solution for this severe waterlogging. Our officers remain stationed here to ensure that vehicles do not enter the flooded stretch. However, some auto-rickshaw drivers still attempt to cross despite the warnings," the official told ANI.

  • 8:42 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Watch: Railway tracks waterlogged at Dadar Station after heavy rains in Mumbai

    A retaining wall adjoining a residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli West late on Tuesday night amid heavy rainfall that has been lashing the city since the past several hours.

    Authorities rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. There were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries, and further details are awaited.

  • 8:35 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Wall collapses in Vikhroli West as Mumbai sees heavy rainfall

    A retaining wall adjoining a residential building collapsed in Mumbai's Vikhroli West late on Tuesday night amid heavy rainfall that has been lashing the city since the past several hours.

    Authorities rushed to the spot after receiving information about the incident. There were no immediate reports of casualties or injuries, and further details are awaited.

  • 8:29 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Waterlogging hits Mumbai | VIDEO

    Continuous heavy rainfall since Tuesday night has led to waterlogging in several parts of Mumbai, affecting traffic movement in low-lying areas, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said on Wednesday.

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange warning for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Sindhudurg districts, forecasting moderate to intense spells of rain over the next few hours.

    Civic authorities said they are closely monitoring the situation as heavy showers continue to lash the city and adjoining districts.

  • 8:22 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Watch: Andheri underpass flooded, closed for traffic

    The Andheri subway was temporarily closed to vehicular traffic after heavy rains led to severe waterlogging, prompting civic authorities to station officials at the site to prevent motorists from entering the flooded stretch.

    Despite the warning, an auto-rickshaw driver attempted to cross the submerged underpass but got stranded midway as the water level rose rapidly. Two officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) waded through the water and rescued the driver, bringing him to safety.

    "The driver's life was in danger. Our staff acted swiftly and managed to rescue him safely," a BMC official said.

  • 8:21 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Latest rain forecast for Mumbai by IMD

    The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued an orange alert for Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Sindhudurg in its 7 am nowcast, warning of moderate to intense spells of rainfall over the next three hours.

    For the broader outlook, Mumbai city, its suburbs and Palghar remain under a red alert for the day, indicating the possibility of extremely heavy rainfall at isolated places. Thane is under an orange alert, while Raigad, Ratnagiri and Sindhudurg are on yellow alert, signalling the likelihood of moderate rainfall with the need for residents to remain cautious.

  • 8:20 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Trans Harbour line services resume after suspension during morning rush hour

    Railway services on the Trans Harbour Line have resumed on both routes after temporary disruption caused by heavy rains. Train services from Vashi-Panvel towards Thane on the up line, as well as from Thane towards Vashi-Panvel on the down line, are now operating normally, bringing relief to thousands of daily commuters.

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Areas hit the most by waterlogging

    Several areas, including Hindmata, Matunga, Kurla and parts of Andheri, witnessed waterlogging, affecting traffic movement and causing inconvenience to residents. Civic authorities are monitoring the situation as heavy rain continues across the metropolis.

     

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Heavy overnight rain lashes Mumbai, low-lying areas inundated

    Mumbai has been witnessing heavy rainfall since Tuesday night, leading to waterlogging in several low-lying areas across the city. According to official figures, the western suburbs recorded 190 mm of rainfall, while the eastern suburbs received 154 mm. The island city registered 184 mm of rain.

  • 8:19 AM (IST)Jun 24, 2026
    Posted by Ashish Verma

    Waterlogging slows traffic at Chunabhatti

    Traffic movement on the Sion-Chembur Road has slowed considerably due to waterlogging near Chunabhatti. The situation has once again put the spotlight on the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation's claims of extensive desilting of drains and preparedness for the monsoon, with commuters facing delays after the very first spell of heavy rain.

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