Mumbai Rains LIVE: Heavy waterlogging cripples Mumbai after heavy rainfall, IMD issues alert

Mumbai:

Mumbai woke up to heavy overnight showers on Wednesday, with intense spells of rain lashing several parts of the city. However, road and rail traffic remained largely unaffected, and all major subways continued to remain open, officials said.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) issued a red alert for Mumbai and Palghar at 4 am, warning of thunderstorms accompanied by lightning, intense to very intense rainfall, and gusty winds reaching speeds of 40-60 kmph. The alert remained in force for three hours.

At 7 am, the weather agency downgraded the warning to an orange alert for the next three hours, forecasting moderate to intense spells of rain across Mumbai, Thane, Raigad, Palghar and Sindhudurg districts.

Despite the delayed arrival this year, it was not the latest onset on record. In 2023, the monsoon reached Mumbai on June 25, while the longest delay was recorded in 1958 and 1974, when it arrived on June 28, according to IMD data.

Officials said the overnight downpour did not disrupt normal life in the city. Railway services on Mumbai's suburban network operated as usual, BEST bus services ran without interruption, and all major subways remained open to traffic.