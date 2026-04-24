NBSE Nagaland Board 10th, 12th results 2026 OUT; 85.46% students pass in HSSLC, 72.07% in HSLC

Kohima:

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) exam results 2026. A total of 85.46 per cent students passed in the HSSLC (12th) exam, 72.07 per cent in HSLC (10th) exam. NBSE HSLC, HSSLC exam results are available on the official website - nbsenl.edu.in.

NBSE HSLC (10th) merit list 2026

Rank 1 Aman Kumar Rank 2 Sudhanshu Kumar Rank 3 Shreya Singh, Benchumo Tungoe Rank 4 Srestha Mallick, Thepfukuolie Mere Rank 5 Jemimah Grace

NBSE HSSLC (12th) merit list 2026

Rank 1 Keleno Thorie Rank 2 Kumloi K Honghahu Rank 3 Nitsino Punyu Rank 4 Yezihlu Vero Rank 5 Gensing Humtsoe

How to download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scorecard PDF at nbsenl.edu.in

The students can check and download NBSE HSLC (10th), HSSLC (12th) scorecard PDF on the official websites - nbsenl.edu.in. To download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official website - nbsenl.edu.in and click on HSLC, HSSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - roll number, date of birth. NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save NBSE HSLC (10th), HSSLC (12th) scorecard PDF and take a print out.

Visit the official website - nbsenl.edu.in

Click on NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scorecard PDF link

Enter roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials

NBSE HSLC (10th), HSSLC (12th) scorecard PDF will be available for download

Save NBSE HSLC (10th), HSSLC (12th) scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC marksheet via Digilocker: How to download

Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app

Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in

On the homepage, look for the option for NBSE HSLC, HSSLC marksheet PDF link

Click on this option

Enter the required details and submit

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results will be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.

For details on NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2026, please visit the official website - nbsenl.edu.in.