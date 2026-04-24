NBSE Nagaland Board 10th, 12th results 2026 OUT; 85.46% students pass in HSSLC, 72.07% in HSLC

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) exam results 2026. A total of 85.46 per cent students passed in the HSSLC (12th) exam, 72.07 per cent in HSLC (10th) exam. NBSE HSLC, HSSLC exam results are available on the official website - nbsenl.edu.in.
NBSE HSLC (10th) merit list 2026
|Rank 1
|Aman Kumar
|Rank 2
|Sudhanshu Kumar
|Rank 3
|Shreya Singh, Benchumo Tungoe
|Rank 4
|Srestha Mallick, Thepfukuolie Mere
|Rank 5
|Jemimah Grace
NBSE HSSLC (12th) merit list 2026
|Rank 1
|Keleno Thorie
|Rank 2
|Kumloi K Honghahu
|Rank 3
|Nitsino Punyu
|Rank 4
|Yezihlu Vero
|Rank 5
|Gensing Humtsoe
How to download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scorecard PDF at nbsenl.edu.in
The students can check and download NBSE HSLC (10th), HSSLC (12th) scorecard PDF on the official websites - nbsenl.edu.in. To download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official website - nbsenl.edu.in and click on HSLC, HSSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - roll number, date of birth. NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save NBSE HSLC (10th), HSSLC (12th) scorecard PDF and take a print out.
- Visit the official website - nbsenl.edu.in
- Click on NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scorecard PDF link
- Enter roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials
- NBSE HSLC (10th), HSSLC (12th) scorecard PDF will be available for download
- Save NBSE HSLC (10th), HSSLC (12th) scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it.
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details.
NBSE HSLC, HSSLC marksheet via Digilocker: How to download
- Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app
- Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in
- On the homepage, look for the option for NBSE HSLC, HSSLC marksheet PDF link
- Click on this option
- Enter the required details and submit
- NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results will be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.
For details on NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2026, please visit the official website - nbsenl.edu.in.