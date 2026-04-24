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  4. NBSE Nagaland Board 10th, 12th results 2026 OUT; 85.46% students pass in HSSLC, 72.07% in HSLC

NBSE Nagaland Board 10th, 12th results 2026 OUT; 85.46% students pass in HSSLC, 72.07% in HSLC

Edited By: Arnab Mitra @arnab_edu
Published: ,Updated:

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2026: A total of 85.46 per cent students passed in the HSSLC (12th) exam, 72.07 per cent in HSLC (10th) exam. NBSE HSLC, HSSLC exam results are available on the official website - nbsenl.edu.in.

Check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC exam results 2026 at nbsenl.edu.in.
Check NBSE HSLC, HSSLC exam results 2026 at nbsenl.edu.in. Image Source : PTI File Photo
Kohima:

The Nagaland Board of School Education (NBSE) has declared the HSLC (Class 10) and HSSLC (Class 12) exam results 2026. A total of 85.46 per cent students passed in the HSSLC (12th) exam, 72.07 per cent in HSLC (10th) exam. NBSE HSLC, HSSLC exam results are available on the official website - nbsenl.edu.in

NBSE HSLC (10th) merit list 2026 

Rank 1 Aman Kumar
Rank 2 Sudhanshu Kumar
Rank 3 Shreya Singh, Benchumo Tungoe
Rank 4 Srestha Mallick, Thepfukuolie Mere
Rank 5 Jemimah Grace

NBSE HSSLC (12th) merit list 2026 

Rank 1 Keleno Thorie
Rank 2 Kumloi K Honghahu
Rank 3 Nitsino Punyu
Rank 4 Yezihlu Vero
Rank 5  Gensing Humtsoe

How to download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scorecard PDF at nbsenl.edu.in 

The students can check and download NBSE HSLC (10th), HSSLC (12th) scorecard PDF on the official websites - nbsenl.edu.in. To download NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scorecard PDF, students need to visit the official website - nbsenl.edu.in and click on HSLC, HSSLC scorecard PDF link. Enter login credentials - roll number, date of birth. NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scorecard PDF will be available for download. Save NBSE HSLC (10th), HSSLC (12th) scorecard PDF and take a print out. 

  • Visit the official website - nbsenl.edu.in 
  • Click on NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scorecard PDF link 
  • Enter roll number, date of birth as the required login credentials  
  • NBSE HSLC (10th), HSSLC (12th) scorecard PDF will be available for download  
  • Save NBSE HSLC (10th), HSSLC (12th) scorecard PDF and take a hard copy out of it. 

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, pass percentage, qualifying status, other details. 

NBSE HSLC, HSSLC marksheet via Digilocker: How to download 

  • Go to the official DigiLocker website or open the app 
  • Sign in to your account. If you do not have an account, you will need to create one before signing in 
  • On the homepage, look for the option for NBSE HSLC, HSSLC marksheet PDF link 
  • Click on this option 
  • Enter the required details and submit 
  • NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results will be displayed. Make sure to check and download it.  

For details on NBSE HSLC, HSSLC results 2026, please visit the official website - nbsenl.edu.in.   

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