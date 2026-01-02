MSBTE Winter semester result 2025: How to download scorecard PDF at result.msbte.ac.in MSBTE Winter semester result 2025: The candidates who had appeared for the MSBTE Winter semester exam 2025 can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- result.msbte.ac.in. The login credentials to download MSBTE Winter semester scorecard PDF are enrollment number or seat number.

The Maharashtra State Board of Technical Education (MSBTE) will announce winter semester exam result 2025 soon on the official website- result.msbte.ac.in. The candidates who had appeared for the MSBTE Winter semester exam 2025 can check and download scorecard PDF on the official website- result.msbte.ac.in. The login credentials to download MSBTE Winter semester scorecard PDF are enrollment number or seat number.

MSBTE winter semester exam was earlier held from November 11 to December 3. The candidates who had appeared for MSBTE Winter semester exam can follow these steps to check and download scorecard PDF. To download, visit the official website- result.msbte.ac.in and click on MSBTE Winter semester scorecard pdf link. Enter enrollment number or seat number as the required credentials for login. MSBTE Winter semester scorecard PDF will appear on the screen for download. Save MSBTE Winter semester scorecard PDF and take a print out.

MSBTE winter semester scorecard will contain candidate's name, roll number, aggregate marks, subject-wise marks, rank, other details.

MSBTE offers a diverse range of diploma programs across various courses, including engineering, technology, management, and more. Some of the most sought-after courses include Diploma in Civil Engineering, Computer Engineering, Electrical Engineering, Mechanical Engineering, Fashion and Clothing Technology, Food Technology, and Pharmacy. In addition to these core programs, MSBTE also offers specialised diplomas such as Industrial Electronics, Digital Electronics, and Travel & Tourism, catering to the varied interests and career goals of students.

For details on MSBTE Winter semester result 2025, please visit the official website- msbte.ac.in.