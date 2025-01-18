MPPSC 2022 results declared: Six women secure top ten positions, Deepika Patidar tops list

Follow us on Image Source : FILE PHOTO REPRESENTATIVE IMAGE

The Madhya Pradesh Public Service Commission (MPSC) on Saturday evening declared the results of the State Service Examination 2022, with six women making it to the top 10, an official said.

Deepika Patidar emerged as the topper and has been appointed to the post of Deputy District Collector. Following her in the rank are Aditya Narayan Tiwari, Surabhi Jain, Mahima Chaudhary, Dharmaprakash Mishra, Shanu Chaudhary, Swati Singh, Umesh Awasthi, Kavita Devi Yadav, and Pratyush Srivastava, all of whom have also been appointed as deputy district collectors.

Earlier, MPPSC had advertised 456 vacancies for the exam. However, the results of only 87 per cent of the posts have been declared due to a pending case in the Madhya Pradesh High Court over 27 per cent reservation for Other Backward Classes (OBCs).

An official clarified that appointments for the remaining 13 per cent vacancies would be announced after the final verdict of the court. The results this year have been highly appreciated for the impressive performance of the female candidates in the competitive trials.

