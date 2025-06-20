MP Board Class 5 & 8 Re‑Exam Result 2025 to be declared today at 3 PM — Over 2.10 lakh students await MP Board Class 5 & 8 Re‑Exam Result will be declared today, June 20. All those who took the exam can download their exam results by visiting the official website -rskmp.in. Check details here.

New Delhi:

The Madhya Pradesh Board of School Education (MPBSE) will declare the MP Board Class 5 & 8 Re‑Exam Result 2025 today, June 20. Students and parents will be able to download the scorecards by visiting the official website - rskmp.in. In order to download MPBSE Re‑Exam Results 2025, the students will have to use their login details such as roll number, and other details. The scorecards will contain details such as students' name, subject-wise marks, total marks and grades.

MPBSE Re‑Exam 2025 for classes 5th and 8th were conducted from June 2 to June 9, 2025, wherein over 2 lakh students from government, private, and madrasa schools throughout Madhya Pradesh appeared for the exam. Of these, over 86,000 children are in Class 5 and over 1,24,000 students are in Class 8. According to the official update, the results will be declared at 3 PM on the official website. Once results are declared, students can download MP Board Class 5 & 8 Re‑Exam Result 2025 by following the easy steps given below.

How to download MP Board Class 5 & 8 Re‑Exam Result 2025?

Visit the official website - rskmp.in. Navigate the link to the 'MP Board 5th, 8th Re-Exam Result 2025'. It will redirect you to a login window, where you need to enter your roll number in the designated space. Click on 'view' button to view your result. Download and take a printout of the MP Board 5th, 8th Re-Exam Result 2025 for future reference.

For the MP Board 5th, 8th Re-Exam 2025, which took place between 24 February and 5 March 5, over 22 lakh students from government, private, and madrasa schools across Madhya Pradesh sat the exams. More than 119,000 evaluators participated in the evaluation process at 322 centres. In the Class 10 results, a total of 76.22% of students passed, reflecting an increase of 10 per cent compared to last year. Similarly, Class 12th students demonstrated better performance, with a pass rate of 74.48%.

In the 2024 MP Board 8th Class exam, the overall pass rate was 87.71%. Breaking this down, 496,384 girls achieved a success rate of 89.56%, while 501,169 boys passed with an 85.94% pass rate. Government schools recorded a pass rate of 91.53% in the 5th Class test, marginally higher than the 90.18% pass rate achieved by private schools. However, private schools outperformed government schools in the 8th grade, with a pass rate of 90.60% compared to 82.22%. For more details, stay tuned to the official website.