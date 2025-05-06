Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2025 declared for Science, Commerce, Arts - Pass percentage, toppers, direct link Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2025 has been announced for all streams - Science, Commerce and Arts. Students who took the exam can download their scorecards by visiting the official website of MBSE, mbse.edu.in.

New Delhi:

The Mizoram Board of School Education (MBSE) has declared the High School Leaving Certificate Exam 2025 Results. Students who took the Mizoram Class 12 exam 2025 can download their scorecards using their roll number and registration number. The Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2025 link for all three streams is accessible at mbse.edu.in.

Science stream scores the highest

This year, a total of 12,281 students registered for the HSSLC exam 2025; of these, 12,105 appeared. Of them, 8,658 are from the Arts stream, 2,798 are from the Science stream, and 649 are from the Commerce stream. According to the results, the stream combined pass percentage stood at 81.10 per cent. The pass percentage of the science stream is recorded at 85.63 per cent, marking the highest among all streams. The pass percentage of the commerce stream is recorded at 74.42 per cent, whereas it was 81.13 per cent for the Arts stream. A total of 701 students have been awarded a distinction, while 3,270 students have passed the exam with first division, 3970 in the second division and 1,896 in the third division.

Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2025: All three toppers are 'Women'

In the Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2025, all the top three positions are dominated by female candidates. The list of toppers is as follows:

Rank Topper Name Marks 1. Cynthia Lalhlupuii Shangpliang from St. Paul’s Higher Secondary School, Aizawl (Science) 477/500 1. Kristin Laldinpuii Ralte of Oikos Higher Secondary School, Aizawl (Commerce) 470/500 1. Lalrammawii Tochhawng of Mount Carmel School, Aizawl 471/500

Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2025: How to download?

Visit the official website of MBSE, mbse.edu.in. Click on 'Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2025' flashing under notifications. It will take you to a login page where you need to provide roll number, registration number, and click on 'submit'. Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2025 will appear on screen. Downlaod and save Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2025 for future reference.

Direct link to download Mizoram MBSE HSSLC Result 2025