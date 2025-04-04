MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 to be out tomorrow, when and where to download MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 will be released tomorrow, April 5. All those who appeared for the exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Check details here.

MBOSE SSLC Result 2025: The Meghalaya Board of School Education (MBOSE) is all set to announce the results for the class 10th results tomorrow, April 5, 2025. All those who appeared in the MBOSE SSLC 2025 exam can download their scorecards using their roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page. Meghalaya Board MBOSE 10th results download link will be accessible at the official websites, mbose.in and megresults.nic.in.

Meghalaya Board conducted the class 10th exams from February 10 to 21 in offline mode. Now, Students and parents awaiting for the results will be able to download scorecards using roll number, date of birth and other details on the login page.

Passing Marks

To pass the exams, the students are required to secure a minimum of 33 per cent marks in their exam. According to the official announcement, the results for class 10th exam will be declared at 11 am. The MBOSE scorecards will be available at the official websites — mbose.in, megresults.nic.in. Last year, the MBOSE SSLC result 2024 was announced on May 24, with a pass percentage of 5580 per cent.

How to download Meghalaya board Class 10th Result 2025?

In order to download Meghalaya Board MBOSE Class 10th results, candidates can follow the below-mentioned steps.

Visit the official website, mbose.in. Navigate the link to the 'MBOSE SSLC Result 2025' It will redirect you to the login page where you need to enter your roll number, date of birth and click on the 'submit' button. MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 will appear on the screen. Download and save MBOSE SSLC Result 2025 for future reference.

Alternative websites to check scorecards

Students and parents can check Meghalaya Board MBOSE SSLC 2025 scorecards at the following websites.

mbose.in mboseresults.in megresults.nic.in https://www.indiatvnews.com/education

Details mentioned on scorecards

Student's name Enrollment number Roll number Board name Name of the school School code Subject code and name Marks obtained in theory and practicals Total marks obtained Percentage of marks obtained

How can i check MBOSE Result 2025 via SMS?

Students can also check their Meghalaya matric result 2025 via SMS by sending a text message in the format below: