Kerala Plus One Result 2025 Download link at results.kite.kerala.gov.in, how to download marks memo?

The Kerala Plus One (Class 11) results for Higher Secondary Education (HSE) and Vocational Higher Secondary Education (VHSE) exams have been announced today, June 2. Students who appeared for the Kerala Plus One exam 2025 can download their results by visiting the official website - results.kite.kerala.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in. This year, the Kerala class 11 board exams were conducted between March 6 and 29, 2025, in pen-and-paper format. Students can download Kerala DHSE Class 11 2025 results by following the easy steps given below.

According to the official data, a total of 3,83,647 candidates registered for Kerala HSE first year exams in science, humanities and commerce. Of them, 3,892 were absent, and marks of 3,79,444 students were tabulated. A total of 2,36,317 students have scored above 30 per cent marks, marking a pass percentage of 62.28 per cent.

How to download DHSE +1 Result 2025?

Visit the official website - results.kite.kerala.gov.in or dhsekerala.gov.in.

Navigate the link to the 'Kerala DHSE +1 result 2025'.

It will redirect you to a login window.

Now, enter your details such as roll number, date of birth and click on 'submit'.

Kerala DHSE +1 result 2025 will appear on screen.

Download and save Kerala DHSE +1 result 2025 for future reference.

Websites to check Kerala Plus one result

results.kite.kerala.gov.in

results.hse.kerala.gov.in

results.kerala.gov.in

dhsekerala.gov.in

How to download Kerala DHSE +1 Result 2025 via SMS?

Open the message application on your phone.

Type a message in this format - KERALA11 Registration Number.

Forward it to '56263'.

Your will receive your Kerala Plus One scores on the same mobile number through an SMS.

Kerala DHSE +1 Result 2025: Details mentioned on marksheets

Student’s roll number Student’s name Mother’s name Father’s name Subject-wise marks Aggregate marks Result qualifying status (Pass or Fail) Percentage

When will I receive the original marksheets?

After the announcement of the Kerala Plus One Result 2025, the students will be able to download their provisional digital marksheets from the official website. The original marksheets will be distributed by the board in due course. For more details, visit the official website.