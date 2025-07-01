Kerala DHSE Plus 2 revaluation result declared, direct link here Kerala DHSE Plus 2 revaluation result has been declared by the Directorate of General Education, Kerala. Students who applied for the revaluation can check their status by visiting the official website of DHSE Kerala - dhsekerala.gov.in.

New Delhi:

The Directorate of General Education, Kerala, has declared the DHSE Plus 2 revaluation result. Students who applied for the revaluation part can check the results through the official website of DHSE Kerala at dhsekerala.gov.in. The board declared the results of the second year of scrutiny/revaluation in March 2025. Candidates can download their Kerala DHSE Plus 2 revaluation result by following the easy steps below.

How to download Kerala DHSE Plus 2 revaluation result?

Visit the official website of DHSE Kerala - dhsekerala.gov.in.

Navigate to the 'DHSE Plus 2 Revaluation Result 2025 link'.

It will redirect you to a login window, where candidates will have to enter the login details.

Kerala DHSE Plus 2 revaluation result will appear.

Download and save Kerala DHSE Plus 2 revaluation result for future reference.

The Kerala DHSE Plus 2 results were announced on May 22, 2025. This year, the overall pass percentage for Class 12 is 77.81%. A total of 179,952 boys appeared for the Class 12 board exam, and of these, 123,160 passed, resulting in a pass percentage of 68.44% for boys. For more related information, candidates can visit the official DHSE Kerala website.