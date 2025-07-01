Karnataka KSEAB 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 declared, how to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 has been declared. Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC Exam 3 can download their scorecards from the official website - karresults.nic.in. Check pass percentage, websites, and other details.

The Karnataka School Examination and Assessment Board (KSEAB) has declared the 2nd PUC Exam 3 results for the year 2025. Students who appeared for the 2nd PUC Exam 3 can download their scorecards from the official website - karresults.nic.in, and kseab.karnataka.gov.in. In order to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025, students are required to use their enrollment number and date of birth.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 was conducted from June 9 to 21, 2025, at various exam centres. According to the results, out of 82,683 students, 18,834 have passed the exam, recording a pass percentage of 22.78 per cent. Candidates can download the Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 by following the easy steps below.

How to download Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025?

Visit the official website - kseab.karnataka.gov.in.

Navigate the 'Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025' link.

It will redirect you to the login window where you need to enter your registration number, select combination and click on 'submit'.

Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 will appear on screen.

Download Karnataka 2nd PUC Exam 3 Result 2025 and save it for future reference.

Why does KSEAB conduct Exam 2 and 3?

The Karnataka board has implemented a three-exam system—PUC Exam 1, 2, and 3—to help students improve their academic performance. This system allows students to enhance their scores, as the highest marks obtained from any of the three exams will be taken into account for the final result. Additionally, Exam 3 serves as a chance for students who missed the earlier exams due to valid reasons to appear and qualify. For details, visit the official website.