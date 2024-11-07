JKBOSE 12th annual (Private), bi-annual result 2024 announced, check how to download

Follow us on Image Source : INDIA TV JKBOSE 12th annual (Private), bi-annual result 2024 declared

JKBOSE 12th Annual (Private), Bi-Annual Result 2024: The Jammu and Kashmir Board of School Education (JKBOSE) has released the class 12th annual (private) and bi-annual exam results. Those who appeared in the exam can download their scorecards from the official website, jkbose.nic.in.

JKBOSE 12th annual (Private), bi-annual result 2024: How to download?

Visit the official website, jkbose.nic.in

Navigate the link to the ''JKBOSE 12th annual (Private), bi-annual result 2024''

It will redirect you to the login page

Enter your login credentials such as registration number, and roll number

JKBOSE 12th annual (Private), bi-annual result 2024 will appear on the screen

Download and save JKBOSE 12th annual (Private), bi-annual result 2024 for future reference

No physical copy be issued

According to the official updates, the board will not issue a physical copy of the result. Students will have to download their results in online mode only. Earlier, the exam was conducted for Jammu and Kashmir students paving their higher education and career pursuits.

JKBOSE 12th annual (Private), bi-annual result 2024 will include details such as marks by subject, grade, summary, overall division, and passing percentage.

Revaluation Soon

Students can apply for revaluation through the online mode if they are not satisfied with their results. The details for the revaluation of results will be released shortly by the board officials.

Direct link to download JKBOSE 12th annual (Private), bi-annual result 2024